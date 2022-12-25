Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tunisha Sharma's death: Last Instagram posts raise questions

    The Instagram posts raise questions regarding the circumstances leading to television actor Tunisha Sharma's death.

    Tunisha Sharma's death: Last Instagram posts raise questions
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 9:53 AM IST

    The autopsy of television actor Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly committed suicide on the set of her serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, was completed early Sunday morning.

    The 21-year-old was found hanging in the washroom on the set. The police have not recovered any suicide notes from the spot. The police have detained a co-actor for questioning following a complaint filed by Tunisha's mother. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further probe is on, he added.

    What's ironic is that hours before her death, Tunisha took to Instagram to share a  story in which she is seen in her character's costume, getting ready for the shot. Besides, a make-up artist is seen painting a fake slit on the actor's wrist even as she is interacting with her crew. 

    Tunisha Sharma's death: Last Instagram posts raise questions

    In another post on Saturday, Tunisha wrote: 'Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn't stop.'

    The posts raise questions regarding the circumstances leading to the actor's death.

    According to the police, Tunisha had gone to the washroom on the set on Saturday. When she did not return for a long time, the crew members went looking. When she did not respond, the door was broken down. She was found hanging inside the washroom. 

    Tunisha entered the industry with a role as a child actor in Sony TV's 'Maharana Pratap'. She essayed the role of Chand Kanwar. Tunisha played the lead character of Shehzaadi Mariam in the television series 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul'. She played the role of a young Katrina Kaif in 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'. She was also part of movies like Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Dabangg 3. 

    Further investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of Tunisha's death.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathaan Controversy: Swara Bhasker slams politicians for whipping up communal frenzy vma

    Pathaan Controversy: Swara Bhasker slams politicians for whipping up communal frenzy

    KGF Chapter 2 star Yash talks about stardom and the type of films he wants to be associated with - READ

    KGF Chapter 2 star Yash talks about stardom and the type of films he wants to be associated with - READ

    Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas first poster is out now vma

    Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas first poster is out now

    Gal Gadot to return to Fast and Furious franchise with Vin Diesel starrer Fast X vma

    Gal Gadot to return to Fast and Furious franchise with Vin Diesel starrer Fast X

    'Khujli wala Kuttaaa': KRK slammed by netizens for trolling Arjun Kapoor and Malaika's relationship vma

    'Khujli wala Kuttaaa': KRK slammed by netizens for trolling Arjun Kapoor and Malaika's relationship

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: KL Rahul faces T20I axe as Chetan Sharma-led selection committee to select squad-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: KL Rahul faces T20I axe as Chetan Sharma-led selection committee to select squad

    Christmas 2022: 2 Low-Calorie desserts to make your Xmas eve a sweet affair vma

    Christmas 2022: 2 Low-Calorie desserts to make your Xmas eve a sweet affair

    Christmas 2022: 3 simple cocktail concoctions bound to make your Xmas an enjoyable affair vma

    Christmas 2022: 3 simple cocktail concoctions bound to make your Xmas an enjoyable affair

    Christmas 2022: Top 3 international destinations to visit during the winter holidays vma

    Christmas 2022: Top 3 international destinations to visit during the winter holidays

    Daily Horoscope for December 25 2022 Gemini Leo Capricorn Scorpio Virgo Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 25, 2022: Good day for Gemini; be cautious Leo, Cancer

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon