Tunisha Sharma's death: Last Instagram posts raise questions

The autopsy of television actor Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly committed suicide on the set of her serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, was completed early Sunday morning.

The 21-year-old was found hanging in the washroom on the set. The police have not recovered any suicide notes from the spot. The police have detained a co-actor for questioning following a complaint filed by Tunisha's mother. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further probe is on, he added.

What's ironic is that hours before her death, Tunisha took to Instagram to share a story in which she is seen in her character's costume, getting ready for the shot. Besides, a make-up artist is seen painting a fake slit on the actor's wrist even as she is interacting with her crew.

In another post on Saturday, Tunisha wrote: 'Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn't stop.'

The posts raise questions regarding the circumstances leading to the actor's death.

According to the police, Tunisha had gone to the washroom on the set on Saturday. When she did not return for a long time, the crew members went looking. When she did not respond, the door was broken down. She was found hanging inside the washroom.

Tunisha entered the industry with a role as a child actor in Sony TV's 'Maharana Pratap'. She essayed the role of Chand Kanwar. Tunisha played the lead character of Shehzaadi Mariam in the television series 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul'. She played the role of a young Katrina Kaif in 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'. She was also part of movies like Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Dabangg 3.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of Tunisha's death.