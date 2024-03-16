Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Title poster of Suresh Gopi starrer 'Varaaham' out; Check

    The title poster of Suresh Gopi starrer Varaaham is out now. The movie is directed by Sanal V Devan and is produced by Vineeth Jain and Sanjay Padiyoor.

    Title poster of Suresh Gopi starrer 'Varaaham' out; Check rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Varaaham'. The movie is directed by Sanal V Devan and is produced by Vineeth Jain and Sanjay Padiyoor. The makers of the movie have released the title poster on their social media stating " #Varaaham coming soon!".

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Suressh Gopi (@sureshgopi)

    The movie also stars Suraj Venjaramood and Gautham Vasudev in the lead roles. The movie is written by Jithu K Jayan and Manu C Kumar. The screenplay of the movie was done by Manu C Kumar. The movie also features casts including Prachi Tehlan, Sreejith Ravi, Santhosh, Sadiq, and Sarayu.

    The movie is produced under the banner of Maverik Movies in collaboration with Sanjaypandiyoor Entertainment. Ajay David handled the cinematography and the music was composed by Rahul Raj.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana in trouble? Producer Madhu Matena leaves project; Reports ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana in trouble? Producer Madhu Matena leaves project; Reports

    Amitabh Bachchan dubs health rumours as 'fake news'; attends ISPL match with son Abhishek Bachchan ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan dubs health rumours as 'fake news'; attends ISPL match with son Abhishek Bachchan

    Hina Khan reveals she is suffering from gastroesophageal reflux illness, says 'worsens during Ramadan' RKK

    Hina Khan reveals she is suffering from gastroesophageal reflux illness, says 'worsens during Ramadan'

    HanuMan Movie: Teja Sajja starrer all set for OTT release; Check rkn

    HanuMan Movie: Teja Sajja starrer all set for OTT release; Check

    Dhanush starrer Kubera's story disclosed? Here's what we know NIR

    Dhanush starrer Kubera's story disclosed? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    US investigating billionaire Gautam Adani and his group over bribery charges: Report snt

    US investigating billionaire Gautam Adani and his group over bribery charges: Report

    Indian Army raises first Apache combat helicopter squadron at Jodhpur

    Indian Army raises first Apache squadron at Jodhpur

    Digging through time: Excavation in Madhya Pradesh's Nachne village sheds light on pre-Gupta era temples AJR

    Digging for 'India's oldest temple': Excavation in MP's Nachne village sheds light on pre-Gupta era temples

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears in court after skipping ED summons in liquor policy case AJR

    BREAKING: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal granted bail by Rouse Avenue Court amidst ED investigations

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana in trouble? Producer Madhu Matena leaves project; Reports ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana in trouble? Producer Madhu Matena leaves project; Reports

    Recent Videos

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon