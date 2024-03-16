Title poster of Suresh Gopi starrer 'Varaaham' out; Check

The title poster of Suresh Gopi starrer Varaaham is out now. The movie is directed by Sanal V Devan and is produced by Vineeth Jain and Sanjay Padiyoor.

Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Varaaham'. The movie is directed by Sanal V Devan and is produced by Vineeth Jain and Sanjay Padiyoor. The makers of the movie have released the title poster on their social media stating " #Varaaham coming soon!".

The movie also stars Suraj Venjaramood and Gautham Vasudev in the lead roles. The movie is written by Jithu K Jayan and Manu C Kumar. The screenplay of the movie was done by Manu C Kumar. The movie also features casts including Prachi Tehlan, Sreejith Ravi, Santhosh, Sadiq, and Sarayu.

The movie is produced under the banner of Maverik Movies in collaboration with Sanjaypandiyoor Entertainment. Ajay David handled the cinematography and the music was composed by Rahul Raj.