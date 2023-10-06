Tholvi FC: Sharaf U Dheen starrer releases the theme song with a beautiful message

Malayalam youth actor Sharaf U Dheen is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, 'Tholvi FC'. Now, the makers of the movie have released the first song from the film.

The teaser for the movie was released on September 14. The film is written and directed by George Kora. The film stars George Kora, Johnny Anthony, Asha, and Meenakshi Raveendran, among others, in supporting roles.

The film has already grabbed the audience's attention with unique posters and a fun teaser.

George Kora who also directed movie 'Thirike', was taken over by the audience. He also was one of the writers of the movie Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela' starring Nivin Pauly. As an actor, he is also very well known to the audience and has given excellent performances in films including 'Premam', 'Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela', and 'Janaki Jaane'.

The other crew members include cinematography by Syamaprakash MS, editor and post-production director by Lal Krishna, line producer by Pranav P Pillai, background music by CB Mathew Alex, and songs composed by Vishnu Verma, Karthik Krishnan, and Sijin Thomas. Sound Design by Dhanush Nayanar, Sound Mix by Anand Ramachandran, Art Direction by Ashik S, Costume Designer by Gayathri Kishore, Production Controller by JP Manakad, Makeup by Ranju Kolanchery, Colorist by Joyner Thomas, VFX by StudioMacri, Chief Associate Director by Srikanth Mohan, Lyricist by Vinayak Sasikumar, Karthik Krishnan, Rijin Devasya, Sung by Vineeth Srinivasan, Karthik Krishnan, Suraj Santhosh, Stills by Amal C Sadar, Distributed by Central Pictures