The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'The Sons of Sam: A descent into darkness' and 'AKA' are must-watch

Wondering what to binge on this weekend? Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri brings you his top 2 picks for the May 6-7 weekend.

1) The Sons of Sam: A descent into darkness: The true-crime Netflix documentary explores journalist Maury Terry's longstanding preoccupation with the Son of Sam case and how he came to believe that the murders were connected to a satanic cult. American serial killer David Berkowitz is at the centre of everything. There are four one-hour episodes total in The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness. The documentary demonstrates Maury Terry's theory that David Berkowitz was not alone in the shootings that began in New York City in the summer of 1976. It actually includes audio and video recordings of talks with witnesses to the case.

2) AKA: The Netflix movie AKA by Morgan S. Dalibert gives viewers an intimate peek at the national security and terrorism industries. The seasoned special agent carrying out the orders of the French Government in Africa and the Middle East is portrayed by Alban Lenoir. He infiltrates at his political bosses' orders and gets his hands filthy in the process.

