    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'The Recruit' and 'American Manhunt' are a must-watch

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri brings to you his top 2 picks to binge on this upcoming weekend.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 6:34 PM IST

    Wondering what to binge on this weekend? Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri brings you his top 2 picks for the April 22-23 weekend.

    1) The Recruit: A spy dram with humorous overtones, The Recruit, centres on CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, who gets entangled in risky international battles with dubious organisations after a spy tries to reveal those groups' connections to the agency. Everyone is in awe of this fumbling oaf, played by Noah Centineo and developed by Alexi Hawley.

    2) American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing - Floyd Russ' three-part documentary series American Manhunt explores the April 15, 2013, explosions at the Boston Marathon. The documentary series focuses on the tragedy that took place that day, the investigation that resulted in the identification of the two suspects, Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and the subsequent apprehension of those two men.

    Here's RJ Niladri telling you why to watch these two series this weekend:

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 6:34 PM IST
