Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Mother's Day' and 'Fubar' are a must-watch

    In this episode of The Weekend Binge, Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri brings to you his top 2 picks to binge on this upcoming weekend.

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Mother's Day' and 'Fubar' are a must-watch snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 6:42 PM IST

    Wondering what to binge on this weekend? Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri brings you his top 2 picks for the June 3-4 weekend.

    1) Mother's Day: Mother's Day (2023), one of Netflix's action-packed thrillers, offers a notable change from the norm. It's more than just a thrilling spectacle. It also offers a moving examination of mother love. The Polish film, which Mateusz Rakowicz directed and released on May 24, 2023, contrasts the calm of motherhood with the pandemonium of a rescue operation. It thus becomes a fascinating addition to Netflix's action lineup. 

    2) Fubar: Action figures in their later years are suddenly trendy. Harrison Ford, who is 80 years old, is back with a new Indiana Jones movie. As an old Mafia capo in Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone (76) makes his debut appearance on television. And now, 75-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger is making his TV debut in the Netflix original series Fubar as a CIA agent who is about to retire but gets summoned back into the field for one more mission.

    Here's RJ Niladri telling you why Mother's Day and Fubar are a must-watch this upcoming weekend:

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 6:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Has Zaheer Iqbal confirmed 'relationship' status with rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha? see VIRAL pic vma

    Has Zaheer Iqbal confirmed 'relationship' status with rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha? see VIRAL pic

    Mahabharat fame veteran actor Gufi Paintal's health condition turns 'critical' - REPORT vma

    Mahabharat fame veteran actor Gufi Paintal's health condition turns 'critical' - REPORT

    Ranbir or Ranveer? When Deepika Padukone's bold reply left everyone shocked vma

    Ranbir or Ranveer? When Deepika Padukone's bold reply left everyone shocked

    Celebrating Mani Ratnam: Venture through 7 most Iconic works of legendary filmmaker on his birthday MAH

    Celebrating Mani Ratnam: Venture through 7 most iconic works of legendary filmmaker on his birthday

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Nirahua HOT chemistry on Dhadak Jala Chhatiya goes VIRAL RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT chemistry on ‘Dhadak Jala Chhatiya’ goes VIRAL

    Recent Stories

    AIFF rejects Kerala Blasters' appeal against Rs 4 crore fine for abandonment of ISL game against Bengaluru FC snt

    AIFF rejects Kerala Blasters' appeal against Rs 4 crore fine for abandonment of ISL game against Bengaluru FC

    Kerala train fire case: IG confirms West Bengal native suspect set the train on fire anr

    Kerala train fire case: IG confirms West Bengal native's involvement in setting train on fire

    Has Zaheer Iqbal confirmed 'relationship' status with rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha? see VIRAL pic vma

    Has Zaheer Iqbal confirmed 'relationship' status with rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha? see VIRAL pic

    FIR against Brij Bhushan accessed: Grapplers speak of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and more

    FIR against Brij Bhushan accessed: Grapplers speak of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and more

    Mahabharat fame veteran actor Gufi Paintal's health condition turns 'critical' - REPORT vma

    Mahabharat fame veteran actor Gufi Paintal's health condition turns 'critical' - REPORT

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon