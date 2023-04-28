The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri on why 'The Diplomat' & 'Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield' are must-watch

Wondering what to binge on this weekend? Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri brings you his top 2 picks for the April 29-30 weekend.

1) The Diplomat: Netflix's 'The Diplomat' delves deeply into the world of foreign relations, international policies, and everything else that the position entails. The Diplomat follows the trials and tribulations of Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), the new American ambassador to the UK, who is thrust into the middle of a global crisis that she must manage with what resources she has available while also ensuring the survival of her rocky marriage to fellow diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). Over the course of eight episodes, Kate and I discover that there are more to some situations than their apparent two sides, both in terms of interpersonal relationships and global affairs.

2) Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield: Directed by Till Franzen and written by Frauke Hunfeld alongside Silke Zertz, Close to Home Murder in the Coalfield (Lauchhammer – Tod in der Lausitz) is a German murder-thriller series that follows a series of unsolved murders that had been occurring for a long time in a small town. The series stars Misel Maticevic alongside Odine Johne in the lead roles. The rest of the supporting and recurring cast includes Ella Lee, Marc Hosemann, Jacob Matschenz, Lucas Gregorowicz, Hilmar Eichhorn and more.

Here's RJ Niladri telling you why to watch 'The Diplomat' and 'Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield' this weekend: