The Old Guard 2 returns with Charlize Theron leading an action-filled sequel that entertains, though it leans more on spectacle than the emotional depth of its predecessor.

Netflix’s The Old Guard 2 has finally arrived, but this long-awaited sequel might leave fans with mixed feelings. While it brings back the characters we love, the film leans more on flashy action and heavy exposition than on the emotional depth and character-driven storytelling that made the first movie so special.

A Sequel That Feels Like a Setup

The first Old Guard movie felt like a full story with the potential for more. The Old Guard 2, on the other hand, plays out like the middle chapter of a trilogy. It’s filled with cliffhangers, unresolved arcs, and a clear focus on setting up a third installment, which Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed yet.

This uncertainty hurts the viewing experience. With so many plot threads left hanging, it feels like watching the season finale of a TV show without knowing if the next season will ever arrive.

New Director, New Direction

While director Gina Prince-Bythewood brought emotional weight and grounded storytelling to the first film, The Old Guard 2 sees Victoria Mahoney take over with a more straightforward, action-heavy approach. The film starts off fun, with a colorful heist scene and a more lighthearted tone, but it quickly gets bogged down by too much exposition and rule-explaining about the immortals’ powers.

Some key moments — like Andy’s reunion with Quỳnh, or Booker rejoining the team after a 100-year exile, feel rushed or underdeveloped. There’s not enough emotional breathing room, and the deeper themes of loneliness, guilt, and purpose are glossed over in favor of magical books and dramatic showdowns.

Scroll to load tweet…

Still Some Bright Spots

Despite its flaws, the film isn’t without its strengths. Charlize Theron (Andy), KiKi Layne (Nile), and the rest of the returning cast still shine, delivering solid performances and chemistry. Vân Veronica Ngô brings depth to Quỳnh’s character, and there are moments of humor and warmth that remind us why we connected with this group in the first place.

But The Old Guard 2 lacks the soul and subtlety of the first movie. The action is bigger, the stakes are higher, but the heart is a little harder to find. If you’re a fan of the original, it’s worth a watch — just don’t expect all the answers or the same emotional impact.