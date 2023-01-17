Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Kashmir Files' star Pallavi Joshi injured on the sets of The Vaccine War- read report

    Bollywood actress Pallavi Joshi is filming her husband Vivek Agnihotri's next film, The Vaccine War. The actress got hurt on the set of the film in Hyderabad.

    'The Kashmir Files' star Pallavi Joshi injured on the sets of The Vaccine War- read report
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri and producer Abhishek Agarwal are already engaged on their next movie — 'The Vaccine War'. Pallavi Joshi, the wife of Vivek Agnihotri and an award-winning national actress, has an important part in the film. According to unit sources, the actress was injured while filming 'The Vaccine War' in Hyderabad.

    According to witnesses on the scene, a car lost control and collided with the actress. Despite the injuries, she completed her shot and then proceeded to a local hospital for treatment, where she is said to be doing well. While filming, the actress also posted a snapshot on Instagram.

    'The Vaccine War' pays respect to the medical community's and scientists' unwavering support and devotion throughout the Covid-19 epidemic. It is based on the work of Indian scientists and the individuals who have given up their days and nights for more than two years to produce a vaccine against covid. It highlights the narrative of Indian scientists who overcame multinational manufacturers' pressure and toiled at strange hours to save their compatriots' lives.

    The filmmaker previously stated that it required almost a year to investigate the issue and provide the proper information to the viewers. The film's narrative is written on 3200 pages, and 82 people worked on it day and night. The crew met the genuine scientists and individuals who created the vaccination to undertake an efficient study.

    Pallavi Joshi's film will be released on August 15, 2023, in over ten languages, including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali.
     

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
