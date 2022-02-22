  • Facebook
    The journey of musician Mohit Modanwal will press you to heed the path of passion

    Born and brought up in the city of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Mohit Modanwal was always coaxed by the world of music and knew that he wanted to build his future there.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
    It is always said that the most effective and deep-rooted way to memorize things is to learn through examples. Similarly, we are often told to pursue our passion, but as we discern a few successful examples, learning becomes easy. We have one such example whose story will rightly motivate you. Mohit Modanwal is the brainchild we are talking about. This man has strived his hardest to make the most of his passion for music.

    Born and brought up in the city of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Mohit Modanwal was always coaxed by the world of music and knew that he wanted to build his future there. He worked as a manager for the band "Parmaarth." Besides being a diligent manager, he also tested his musical capabilities by being the rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist for the band. He reaped extensive experience and knowledge by working under this brand. 

    He discovered more about music and perfected his mastery by getting educated at B.P.A. (Bhatkhande Music University). Mohit Modanwal has bestowed more than 1000 shows over the span of 5 years in cities like Lucknow, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, etc. On discussing his passion for music, Mohit says, "My passion for singing goes back to my growing years. I have also had an opportunity to learn music from Pt. Anup Mishra from Benares gharānā. All the openings amplified my fascination with music. "

    This rhythm guitarist has the extraordinary potential to play terrific music and also has the magic in his fingers to play guitar for hours. All of these specialties have allowed him to emerge as a prominent performer. He has performed at various clubs and events. 

    Mohit has become a renowned name at various clubs in Mumbai. He has also played at NXT LVL, B C B, Bombay Adda, Epitome, Boho, Glass House, South Bombay Bar, and many more. Mohit Modanwal has many shows lined up at Boho, XOYO, The Secret, Glass House, etc.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
