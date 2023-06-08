Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Expendables 4 Trailer OUT: Sylvester Stallone’s final appearance in action-packed franchise

    The new trailer for The Expendables 4 is out and fans are eager to catch Sylvester Stallone in this iconic action franchise for the last time. By Mahalekshmi
     

    The Expendables 4 Trailer OUT Sylvester Stallone final appearance in action-packed franchise MAH
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    After almost a decade since the last film, the new trailer for The Expendables, designed as The Expend4bles, is out now. Released on June 7, it gives us a glimpse of the stellar cast and Sylvester Stallone who has geared up for his last outing in the franchise.

    ‘The Old Blood’ meets ‘The New Blood’ is a phrase that pretty much sums up the experience of this film. Set to release on September 22, 2023, the movie is directed by Scott Waugh and is distributed by Lionsgate Films.

    The Expendable Cast
    Sylvester Stallone returns one last time as the team leader Barney Ross. Joining him will be Jason Statham as knife expert Lee Christmas, Dolph Lundgren as the volatile Gunner Jensen, and Randy Couture as the demolitions guy Toll Road. 

    Due to his retirement from acting, Bruce Willis shall not be returning as CIA agent Church, given his health conditions. Another character that won’t be appearing is Trent Mauser played by Arnold Schwarzenegger. With these veterans, Stallone has also made the decision to exit the franchise with this movie.
    Ross shall be handing over his responsibilities to Lee Christmas at the end of this film. New additions to the cast include Megan Fox, “50 Cent”, Andy Garcia and several other big names. There have also been undisclosed roles announced for Sheila Shah and Eddie Hall.

    The Expendable Legacy
    Pitting some really colourful characters against each other and with each other, this franchise has been incredible fun for the fans and for its makers. Tagline ‘They’ll die when they are Dead’ seems incredibly appropriate, given the circumstances of their plotlines. This adrenaline-fueled adventure will be acting as a sequel to the three films prior. There is hope among fans for this movie to dial up the action and the trailer fuels this hope.

    This seems like a good time to watch the movie and catch it in theatres to experience an action-packed adventure on-screen.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 3:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here's what Punjabi singer has to say RBA

    Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here's what Punjabi singer has to say

    Kriti Sanon-Om Raut kiss: Adipurush actress says heart filled with 'energy of Tirupati' despite controversy ADC

    Kriti Sanon-Om Raut kiss: Adipurush actress says heart filled with 'energy of Tirupati' despite controversy

    Paranthas Weds Pancakes this is how Vicky Kaushal describes his marriage with Katrina Kaif RBA

    ‘Paranthas Weds Pancakes’- this is how Vicky Kaushal describes his marriage with Katrina Kaif

    Will Spider-Man star Tom Holland take short break from 'acting' for year? Here's what we know vma

    Will Spider-Man star Tom Holland take short break from 'acting' for year? Here's what we know

    Who was Gitanjali Aiyar? Popular Doordarshan's English news anchor passes away RBA

    Who was Gitanjali Aiyar? Doordarshan's popular English news anchor passes away

    Recent Stories

    Love Mangoes? Here are 7 tasty mango salad recipes vma

    Love Mangoes? Here are 7 tasty mango salad recipes

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Centurion Travis Head reveals how it feel like to bat with Steve Smith osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Centurion Travis Head reveals how it feel like to bat with Steve Smith

    Did you know 7 Maruti Suzuki models were among 10 best selling cars in May Baleno Swift Creta Nexon see full list here gcw

    Did you know 7 Maruti models were among 10 best-selling cars in May?

    Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here's what Punjabi singer has to say RBA

    Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here's what Punjabi singer has to say

    Southwest monsoon hits Kerala, declares IMD; Yellow alert in 9 districts anr

    Southwest monsoon hits Kerala, declares IMD; Yellow alert in 9 districts

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon