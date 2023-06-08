The Expendables 4 Trailer OUT: Sylvester Stallone’s final appearance in action-packed franchise

The new trailer for The Expendables 4 is out and fans are eager to catch Sylvester Stallone in this iconic action franchise for the last time. By Mahalekshmi

After almost a decade since the last film, the new trailer for The Expendables, designed as The Expend4bles, is out now. Released on June 7, it gives us a glimpse of the stellar cast and Sylvester Stallone who has geared up for his last outing in the franchise.

‘The Old Blood’ meets ‘The New Blood’ is a phrase that pretty much sums up the experience of this film. Set to release on September 22, 2023, the movie is directed by Scott Waugh and is distributed by Lionsgate Films.

The Expendable Cast

Sylvester Stallone returns one last time as the team leader Barney Ross. Joining him will be Jason Statham as knife expert Lee Christmas, Dolph Lundgren as the volatile Gunner Jensen, and Randy Couture as the demolitions guy Toll Road.



Due to his retirement from acting, Bruce Willis shall not be returning as CIA agent Church, given his health conditions. Another character that won’t be appearing is Trent Mauser played by Arnold Schwarzenegger. With these veterans, Stallone has also made the decision to exit the franchise with this movie.

Ross shall be handing over his responsibilities to Lee Christmas at the end of this film. New additions to the cast include Megan Fox, “50 Cent”, Andy Garcia and several other big names. There have also been undisclosed roles announced for Sheila Shah and Eddie Hall.

The Expendable Legacy

Pitting some really colourful characters against each other and with each other, this franchise has been incredible fun for the fans and for its makers. Tagline ‘They’ll die when they are Dead’ seems incredibly appropriate, given the circumstances of their plotlines. This adrenaline-fueled adventure will be acting as a sequel to the three films prior. There is hope among fans for this movie to dial up the action and the trailer fuels this hope.



This seems like a good time to watch the movie and catch it in theatres to experience an action-packed adventure on-screen.