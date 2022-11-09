Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Boyzzz: Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff to do desi version of 'The Expendables'

    The first image from the forthcoming action film starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty was released by the filmmakers on Wednesday. 

    The Boyzzz: Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff to do desi version of 'The Expendables' RBA
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 2:39 PM IST

    For fans of 90s Bollywood, there is good news. Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sunny Deol together have unveiled a new action movie project. The news is that they will be working together on an action entertainment. Today (Nov 09) saw the release of the first look. Vivek Chauhan will direct it.

    The film is supposed to be on the lines of The Expendables. The four males all look fantastic. It is well-known that these celebrities continue to dominate India's mass marketplace. 

    Ahmed Khan and the production industry are trying to reunite the action actors who have been active since the 1980s with this movie, which has reportedly been in the works for more than a year. Supporting it is Ahmed Khan, who is collaborating with Zee Studio.

    The title of the actioner is not yet announced. Sharing the first look, Jackie captioned the photo: "#BaapOfAllFilms. Shoot dhamaal, dosti bemisaal." In the first look, the actors can be seen giving an intense look as they posed for the camera. The actors started shooting for the film in June this year. It is said to be directed by Vivek Chauhan.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

    Meanwhile, the movie was announced on Mithun’s 72nd birthday. Shroff dropped a picture with Mithun and Sanjay. He wrote, “Jahan chaar yaar mil jaaye….arre chautha kidhar hain bhidu….. @duttsanjay @mithunchakrabortyofficial ? (Where four friends reunite…But, where is the 4th one?) Using the Hashtag #BaapOfAll Films, Sanjay Dutt tagged Sunny Deol and reposted on Twitter, “First day of shoot and @iamsunnydeol already bunking…Where are you Paaji? #BAAPofallfilms.” 

    One the work front, people praised Mithun Chakraborty's performance in The Kashmir Files. Jackie Shroff appeared in Radhe and has another movie coming up. Additionally, he co-stars in a web series with Rasika Duggal in which his role is highly intriguing. 

    Working on the second Gadar film, which also stars Ameesha Patel, is Sunny Deol. Of all of them, Sanjay Dutt has the strongest cast. In his 67th movie, he will appear with Thalapathy Vijay. Sanjay Dutt also has the starring role in the film The Good Maharaja, which centres on the Indo-Polish War.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 2:39 PM IST
