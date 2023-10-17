Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' sets history; Film generates Rs 100 crore in first weekend through advance bookings

    Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and will hit the theatres on October 19, 2023. The film is produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. It stars Vijay as the titular character, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand.

    One of the most anticipated films of the year 'Leo' starring Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay will hit the big screens on October 19. Often films gain pre-release hype for several reasons. One such reason would be the classic combination of pairing a superstar and a popular director. The Tamil upcoming film 'Leo' has achieved new heights in pre-release hype with such a combination. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who previously directed Kaithi and Vikram, and has earned a spot among the popular directors.

    Even though Lokesh and Vijay had previously worked together in Master, there had not been as much anticipation. Leo is getting attention as Lokesh is directing the film following his biggest hit, 'Vikram'. Nevertheless, the movie is booked in advance at a never-before-seen rate. According to reports, the movie made Rs 100 crores in pre-release ticket sales during its first weekend.

    According to Cinetrak, a leading box office tracker, the film has collected Rs 24.6 crores from Tamil Nadu through advance bookings from October 19 to 22 (Thursday to Sunday). The film has earned Rs 9.9 crore from Karnataka and Rs 9.7 crore from Kerala and Rs 80 lakh from the rest of India. It also grossed $6.6 million (Rs 55.1 crore) from overseas markets. 

    Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan are also in the lead and supporting roles. The music composition and the vocals are by Anirudh Ravichandher, and the first single of the film ‘Naa Ready’ bagged about 101 million views on YouTube. The movie will be released on October 19 during the Dussehra holidays in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. 

