    Temptation Island India Winners: Know 3 couples who BREAK UP after the drama-packed grand finale (Watch)

    After 6 weeks, the first season of Temptation Island India  came to an end. The grand finale, hosted by Karan Kundrra and Queen of Hearts Mouni Roy, saw a dramatic change in the final two episodes, which aired on December 13 and December 14.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    Temptation Island India winner name: It's tough to remain calm as the big finale of Temptation Island India season one airs in a few minutes on JioCinema. Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy's reality programme drew a lot of attention during its brief internet run. TII, billed as India's first love reality show, earned headlines for its dramatic episodes and intense chemistry between the couples.

    The big finale was filled with intense confrontations and shocking disclosures, beginning with Nikita Bhamidipati and Tayne De Villiers' final separation, as Nikita established a new connection with Jad Hadid. The closing week witnessed the arrival of the 'lord of reality programmes,' Prince Narula, who raised the entertainment factor and fueled the finale fervour.

    Against this backdrop, the Grand Bonfire Night presented the couples with the onerous responsibility of deciding the destiny of their relationships. Chetna Pande-Nishank Swami, Arjun Aneja-Cheshta Bhagat, and Gargee Nandy-Ronak Gupta chose to split up in a sequence of heartbreaking decisions.

    In the middle of the upheaval, Nidhi Kumar and Mohak Malhotra emerged as the only pair to persevere, preferring each other over their connections and resolving to continue their adventure together. Samadh Choudhary and Urvi Shetty, their respective villa connections, agreed to the choice and wished them well in the future with a sorrowful heart.

    Reflecting on his journey as a host, Karan Kundrra shared, "A strong relationship is built on love, respect, and loyalty, and Temptation Island India tested the power of these crucial aspects. This season has been a rollercoaster of emotions, showcasing highs, lows, triumphs, and disappointments. Witnessing Nidhi and Mohak surpass all odds and emerge stronger is a testament to the power of commitment. I've always admired the clarity they had from the beginning. It's beautiful to see them together, and I hope the lessons learnt make their relationship even stronger in the future. Hosting this season has been both a privilege and a great learning experience, deepening my appreciation for the complexities of human connections. Lots of memories to cherish for a lifetime."

    Couples faced the ultimate test of love and fidelity in a format that transformed relationship storylines on TV in a pioneering move that distinguished Temptation Island India as the country's first-of-its-kind reality programme.

    The revolutionary concept pioneered the renowned 'bonfire' format, in which partners may observe each other's experiences and make critical relationship decisions. This novel framework not only offered tension but also a new variation to the dynamics of Indian reality shows. The first season also featured special guests who added their own spin to the 6-week adventure. While Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and runner-up Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan's super entertaining episodes established the show's momentum, Tejasswi Prakash's special entry let the participants comprehend the true meaning of love and set the stage ablaze with #TejRan ambitions.

    Sima Taparia, the beloved matchmaker, mentored the candidates with her unique matching ideas, while tarot card reader Janvi Gaur's predictions and analysis helped the contestants pick a meaningful course in their trip.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
