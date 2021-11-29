  • Facebook
    Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry critical [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry has been admitted and is critical.  He is known for his work in the Telugu theatre and cinema industry. He was born on 20 May 1955.

    Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry critical [DETAILS INSIDE]
    Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry was admitted to KIMS hospital earlier on Saturday. Reportedly he is suffering from pneumonia and is said to be in a critical condition. However, none of his family members has given out detailed information. Reports also suggest that he was a chain smoker and that could have been one of the reasons for his condition. Reportedly, he used to sit up late at night and smoke, which could have affected his health.

    To talk about Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, aka Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, he is an Indian lyricist and poet. He is known for his work in the Telugu theatre and cinema industry. He was born on 20 May 1955 and had even got eleven state Nandi Awards and four Filmfare Awards South for his contribution to the entertainment industry as a lyricist. He has penned lyrics for over 3000 songs till 2020. He had also received the Padma Shri for his contributions in the field of arts and aesthetics

    He then wrote lyrics for many songs in films like Swayam KrushiSwarna KamalamSamsaram Oka ChadarangamShrutilayalu, and Pelli Chesi Choodu. The lyrics for these songs had got positive feedback. He had also won the Nandi Award for Best Lyricist for the song Telavardemo Swamy from the movie Shrutilayalu. He had received the third Nandi Award for "Andela Ravamidi Padamuladaa under the best lyrics category. He is the first person to have received Nandi Awards back to back from 1986, 1987 to 1988.

    He had then written lyrics for many songs and movies like Swarakalpana, Anna Thammudu, Indrudu Chandrudu, Alludugaru, and Antam which had received positive appreciation. He was then awarded the fourth Nandi Award for Best Lyricist for the track Surajyamavaleni back in 1993. Here's wishing the lyricist a speedy and a healthy recovery.

     

     

