Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra to set for marriage? Family get-together sparked rumours

    TV star Karan Kundrra took to Instagram and share rare pictures of his family get-together. Karan’s sisters live abroad, while his parents stay in Punjab. 

    Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra to set for marriage? Family get-together sparked rumours RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

    As Karan Kundrra rejoined his complete family in Mumbai, Tejaswi Prakash and he have once more ignited wedding rumours. While Karan's parents remain in Punjab, his sisters reside overseas. On Saturday, Karan posted exclusive photos of his family gathering on Instagram.

    The images feature Karan’s mother, father, sisters, and brother-in-law smiling for the camera. Karan, who is very close to his family, captioned his photo album as, “Bass ehi sach.. bass #HarMaidanFateh."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

    Karan’s friends and fans were quick to shower his family photographs with love. One fan, while referring to Karan’s girlfriend, actress Tejasswi Prakash, wrote, “Bas ek ki kami hai koi na jald puri ho jayegi… Ladooo Kundrra." Producer Vikas Gupta dropped a red heart emoji on the pictures.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

    Speaking about Karan and Tejasswi, have been together since their time on Bigg Boss. They frequently appear together. Tejasswi recently stoked engagement rumours by showing off a ring in an Instagram photo.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

    One of the most recognised and adored couples on Hindi TV is Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Since their involvement in Bigg Boss 15, the two of them have discovered love, serenity, happiness, and solace in each other's company, and ever since then, everything has been just perfect for both of them. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

    Because they are both utterly and deeply in love with one another, anytime they get the chance to be together, they cannot help but melt the hearts of their followers. The most endearing aspect of Karan and Tejasswi is how they show each other affection in front of others to make them feel unique.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra turns chef for her restaurant Sona, tries to cook Avocado Bhel, Burrata Butter Chicken pizza RBA

    Priyanka Chopra turns chef for her restaurant Sona, tries to cook Avocado Bhel, Burrata Butter Chicken pizza

    Rashmika Mandanna in Maldives Goodbye actress shares poolside pics netizen ask Where's Vijay Deverakonda? RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna in Maldives: Goodbye actress shares poolside pics; netizen ask, 'Where's Vijay Deverakonda?’

    Salman Khan dances to Pushpa The Rise song Saami Saami with Goodbye actors Rashmika Mandanna Neena Gupta drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan dances to ‘Saami Saami’ with ‘Goodbye’ actors Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta

    Tara Vs Bilal trailer Harshvardhan Rane Sonia Rathee are here with their slice of life film drb

    Tara Vs Bilal trailer: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonia Rathee are here with their slice-of-life film

    Kajal Aggarwal REVEALS son Neil Kitchlu face for the first time snapped with hubby Gautam at airport drb

    Kajal Aggarwal REVEALS son Neil Kitchlu’s face for the first time; snapped with hubby Gautam at airport

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra turns chef for her restaurant Sona, tries to cook Avocado Bhel, Burrata Butter Chicken pizza RBA

    Priyanka Chopra turns chef for her restaurant Sona, tries to cook Avocado Bhel, Burrata Butter Chicken pizza

    Day after EC 'freeze', Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to go into a huddle

    Day after Election Commission freeze, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions to go into a huddle

    Rashmika Mandanna in Maldives Goodbye actress shares poolside pics netizen ask Where's Vijay Deverakonda? RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna in Maldives: Goodbye actress shares poolside pics; netizen ask, 'Where's Vijay Deverakonda?’

    IND vs SA 2022, Ranchi ODI: India eye all-round improvement in must-win clash against the Proteas snt

    IND vs SA 2022, Ranchi ODI: India eye all-round improvement in must-win clash against the Proteas

    Sharad Purnima 2022: Know muhurat, significance and rituals to follow on this day - adt

    Sharad Purnima 2022: Know muhurat, significance and rituals to follow on this day

    Recent Videos

    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon