Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra to set for marriage? Family get-together sparked rumours

TV star Karan Kundrra took to Instagram and share rare pictures of his family get-together. Karan’s sisters live abroad, while his parents stay in Punjab.

As Karan Kundrra rejoined his complete family in Mumbai, Tejaswi Prakash and he have once more ignited wedding rumours. While Karan's parents remain in Punjab, his sisters reside overseas. On Saturday, Karan posted exclusive photos of his family gathering on Instagram.

The images feature Karan’s mother, father, sisters, and brother-in-law smiling for the camera. Karan, who is very close to his family, captioned his photo album as, “Bass ehi sach.. bass #HarMaidanFateh."

Karan’s friends and fans were quick to shower his family photographs with love. One fan, while referring to Karan’s girlfriend, actress Tejasswi Prakash, wrote, “Bas ek ki kami hai koi na jald puri ho jayegi… Ladooo Kundrra." Producer Vikas Gupta dropped a red heart emoji on the pictures.

Speaking about Karan and Tejasswi, have been together since their time on Bigg Boss. They frequently appear together. Tejasswi recently stoked engagement rumours by showing off a ring in an Instagram photo.

One of the most recognised and adored couples on Hindi TV is Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Since their involvement in Bigg Boss 15, the two of them have discovered love, serenity, happiness, and solace in each other's company, and ever since then, everything has been just perfect for both of them.

Because they are both utterly and deeply in love with one another, anytime they get the chance to be together, they cannot help but melt the hearts of their followers. The most endearing aspect of Karan and Tejasswi is how they show each other affection in front of others to make them feel unique.