  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taarak Mehta's Jethalal aka Dilip Doshi shares adorable photos from daughter Niyati's wedding, check out

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi is on cloud nine as his daughter Niyati got married lately. Check out his emotional post for his daughter right here. The actor is known for his role as Jethalal.
     

    Taarak Mehta's Jethalal aka Dilip Doshi shares adorable photos from daughter Niyati's wedding, check out SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 1:31 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal in the hit comedy show, has reasons to celebrate. His daughter Niyati got married last week. The proud father took to his Instagram to share a few photos from the grand wedding. He thanked his sea of fans for all the good wishes, blessings to the newly married pair.

    In the photos, the actor was seen getting emotional but his sweet note for his daughter spoke about gratitude. He said that one could borrow feelings from songs and movies, but seeing his daughter getting married was an experience he could not define in words. The actor also welcomed his son-in-law and had addressed him as his son.

    "Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan," he further wrote.

    Dilip's daughter had got married on December 11 to Yashowardhan. The pair had Gujarati rituals. For the wedding, the couple was seen dressed in traditional Gujarati attire. Niyati was dressed as a beautiful Gujarati bride in a red and cream-coloured saree. She completed her look with heavy jewellery. Her hair had streaks of grey, and she had tied a bun with white and red flowers. Later, when the pair had come at the mandap, Niyati had worn a green saree.

    Fans were seen making a reference to Dilip's character from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. They spoke about Jethalal and made fun of his English caption on the wedding photos of his daughter. They said that it was a result because of his company with Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta. Some of the fans had left funny views in the comment section of the post made by the actor. Also read:(Watch) Actress Sunayana Fozdar takes a funny dig at petrol prices, here is what she did

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranveer Singh plants a kiss on wife Deepika Padukone's cheeks [VIDEO] scj

    Ranveer Singh plants a kiss on wife Deepika Padukone's cheeks [VIDEO]

    Spider Man No Way Home premiere Tom Holland stops interview as Zendaya enters watch

    Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere: Tom Holland stops interview as Zendaya enters; watch

    Radhe Shyam song Sanchari teaser Prabhas offers some major travel goals watch drb

    Radhe Shyam song ‘Sanchari’ teaser: Prabhas offers some major travel goals; watch

    Nick Jonas will return to The Voice Has Ariana Grande REPLACED him Here is what we know drb

    Nick Jonas will return to ‘The Voice’? Has Ariana Grande REPLACED him? Here is what we know

    Priyanka Chopra calls Keanu Reeves 'Hollywood's nicest guy', also talks about Matrix 4 RCB

    Priyanka Chopra calls Keanu Reeves 'Hollywood's nicest guy', also talks about Matrix 4

    Recent Stories

    Realme to host virtual event on December 20, company to unveil three new technologies gcw

    Realme to host virtual event on December 20, company to unveil 'three new technologies'

    IND vs SA 2021-22: India Test skipper Virat Kohli makes himself available for ODIs against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: India Test skipper Virat Kohli makes himself available for ODIs against South Africa

    Mumbai schools reopen today for grades 1 to 7 after 20 months classes to resume in Pune from Dec 16 gcw

    Mumbai schools reopen today for grades 1 to 7 after 20 months, classes to resume in Pune from Dec 16

    CDS Helicopter Crash Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

    CDS Helicopter Crash: Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Political chaos after SIT revelation, Rahul Gandhi demands Ajay Mishra's resignation-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Political chaos after SIT revelation, Rahul Gandhi demands Ajay Mishra's resignation

    Recent Videos

    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon
    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Video Icon