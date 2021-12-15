Taarak Mehta's Jethalal aka Dilip Doshi shares adorable photos from daughter Niyati's wedding, check out

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi is on cloud nine as his daughter Niyati got married lately. Check out his emotional post for his daughter right here. The actor is known for his role as Jethalal.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal in the hit comedy show, has reasons to celebrate. His daughter Niyati got married last week. The proud father took to his Instagram to share a few photos from the grand wedding. He thanked his sea of fans for all the good wishes, blessings to the newly married pair.

In the photos, the actor was seen getting emotional but his sweet note for his daughter spoke about gratitude. He said that one could borrow feelings from songs and movies, but seeing his daughter getting married was an experience he could not define in words. The actor also welcomed his son-in-law and had addressed him as his son.

"Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan," he further wrote.

Dilip's daughter had got married on December 11 to Yashowardhan. The pair had Gujarati rituals. For the wedding, the couple was seen dressed in traditional Gujarati attire. Niyati was dressed as a beautiful Gujarati bride in a red and cream-coloured saree. She completed her look with heavy jewellery. Her hair had streaks of grey, and she had tied a bun with white and red flowers. Later, when the pair had come at the mandap, Niyati had worn a green saree.

Fans were seen making a reference to Dilip's character from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. They spoke about Jethalal and made fun of his English caption on the wedding photos of his daughter. They said that it was a result because of his company with Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta. Some of the fans had left funny views in the comment section of the post made by the actor. Also read:(Watch) Actress Sunayana Fozdar takes a funny dig at petrol prices, here is what she did