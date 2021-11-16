  • Facebook
    Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 family members killed in Bihar road accident; read details

    Sushant Singh Rajput's family was returning to their native village Jamui from a funeral in Patna when the accident took place on NH 333 in Bihar

    Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 family members killed in Bihar road accident; read details
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 5:08 PM IST
    Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family were killed in a road accident early morning on Tuesday, November 16th. The accident happened at National Highway number 333 in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district. According to the report published in Hindustan Times, the accident occurred after the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a truck. The report also suggests that the deceased are all from Jamui and are members of one family. 

    The members of the actor's family had gone to attend the last rituals of Geeta Devi, the sister of OP Singh. Singh is the senior Haryana police officer and also the brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the police (SP) Sushil Kumar there was a massive collision between a truck and Sumo car where the family was travelling. 

    “Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to a hospital in critical condition,” he added. The bodies of the dead members have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

    Also Read: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates his National award to Sushant Singh Rajput; here's what he said

    Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala recently received the National Award for his hit film Chhichhore, winning Best Hindi Film. He dedicated the National Award to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sajid Nadiadwala's heartfelt gesture was welcomed and praised by Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, who showered him with massive love and gratitude. 

    Last year, on June 14 Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead, hanging from a ceiling fan at his house in Bandra, Mumbai. The official post-mortem findings concluded that the actor succumbed to suffocation due to hanging, and the cause of death was judged to be suicide. 

     

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 5:31 PM IST
