Suhana Khan terms parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan as 'biggest source of guidance' 

Suhana Khan will be making her acting debut with the film 'The Archies' where she will be seen playing Veronica, a character she described as someone with a magnetic personality.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with the film 'The Archies', and ahead of its release, the 23-year-old has termed her parents and family the biggest source of guidance. In an interview, she talked about how they all help and support each other. She also stated that she loves the fact that they all chip in and help each other out and that she always takes approval from her mom, Gauri Khan, about her hair, makeup, and outfits.

Suhana also shared her experience of shooting her first film. She said that she was immensely nervous, but also extremely responsible. Director Zoya Akhtar made her feel at ease on her first day and she did that for everyone. Throughout it all, she just held her hand and made Riverdale feel like home from day one.

'The Archies'

'The Archies' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language teen-musical comedy film directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is based on the American comic book series of the same name. The film stars Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina.

The film will have Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda play the role of Archie Andrews, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones and Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle.

'The Archies' is Agastya, Suhana, and Khushi's debut film and will be available on Netflix on December 07, 2023.

