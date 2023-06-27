Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Subhashree Ganguly pregnant again? Actress's post with husband Raj Chakraborty hint at same

    Mouni Roy has already expressed excitement for the couple's next chapter in life. In her Instagram story, she stated:The post was captioned: 'My dear Raj-Shubashree's baby is about to arrive. The second time they are blessed by God. I can't keep calm with joy. wants to dance.'
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 8:50 PM IST

    The lives of Raj Chakraborty and Subhasree Gangopadhyay are about to change with an impending good news. Yuvan is supposedly expecting a younger brother or sister very soon. The posts by Raj and Subhasree imply that they will soon become parents once more. The happy news was shared by the famous couple along with a picture of Yuvan.The article by Raj-Shubashree did not specifically mention the birth of the second kid. However, Mouni Roy has already expressed excitement for the couple's next chapter in life. In her Instagram story, she stated:The post was captioned: 'My dear Raj-Shubashree's baby is about to arrive. The second time they are blessed by God. I can't keep calm with joy. wants to dance.'

    Yuvan, the first child of Raj and Subhasree, was born in September 2020. Ekratti is the centre of their universe in addition to their jobs. This time, Yuvan is going to have a partner. There will soon be a new addition to the Chakraborty family. 'Big Brother' is written on Yuvan's t-shirt in the photo that Raj-Shubashree shared. Their well-wishers have already sent wishes to Raj and Subhasree. Numerous people have declared their love for them, including Nusrat Jahan, Srabanti Chatterjee, Vikram Chatterjee, Debalena Kumar, and many more. The celebrity pair is currently anticipating a new visitor.

    Raj successfully balances his political ambitions with his entertainment endeavours. On a top OTT platform, his first web series will shortly make its debut. In contrast, Subhashree is also filming Dance Bangla Dance Season 12 as a celebrity judge in addition to her movie. In real life, both Tolly stars are devoted parents. However busy they are, they make time for Yuvaan.

     

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 8:50 PM IST
