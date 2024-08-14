Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stree 2 Advance Box Office: Will Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film record the biggest opening of 2024?

    The 'Stree 2' grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, August 15. The film's advance booking performance has been spectacular, and with two days till release, it is on track to become the biggest Bollywood opener of the year.
     

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 1:26 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

    Stree 2, a horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik, became one of the most successful and well-received films of all time, making fans even more impatient for a sequel.  Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Rajkummar, Rao, and Shraddha reprise their roles. Stree 2 is scheduled to make its theatrical premiere on Thursday, August 15. With only one day until its release, the film is already enjoying an outstanding advance run and is on track to become the best Bollywood opening of the year.

    According to the trade website Sacnilk, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film has sold over 3.8 lakh tickets and grossed Rs 11.37 crore as of August 14. Stree 2 has approximately 9,000 shows across India. The horror comedy faces strong competition from John Abraham's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. Prior to this clash at the box office, Stree 2 is emerging as the frontrunner.

    Also Read: Stree 2 REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's horror worth your time?

    Will Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree 2' be the biggest opener in 2024?
    If the trailer reception is anything to go by, the film will be Rajkummar Rao's third consecutive hit of the year. The actor has already made an impression at the box office with 'Srikanth' and 'Mr And Mrs Mahi.' The reaction to the 'Stree 2' teaser indicates that the actor is likely to find some relief, further demonstrating that 2024 is the actor's year. Although 'Srikanth' and 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' were successful at the box office, Rajkummar Rao is projected to break all previous records with the horror comedy, establishing his standing as the most strong actor.

    Also Read: Stree 2: 6 reasons to watch Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film

    Stree 2 promises to take viewers on a horrific yet amusing trip as the infamous Stree continues to terrorise men. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee will all reprise their roles as Vicky, Rudra, Bittu, and Jana. Although the film's release date was initially set for the end of August, the producers have decided on August 15, 2024 as the new date.

    This will also be Shraddha and Rajkummar's greatest Bollywood debut. 'Stree 2' relies heavily on its track record of offering exceptional performances alongside substantial material. 

