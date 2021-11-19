Steven Spielberg’s 'West Side Story' will release in India on THIS date, read details

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg is all set to release his upcoming film ‘West Side Story’ in India. The film was delayed by a year due to Covid-19, and will finally have a theatrical release.

The makers of the much-awaited film of Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg, 'West Side Story’ have announced the official release date of the film in India. The film is scheduled to release in India next month, on December 10. The official announcement regarding the Indian release was made on Friday.

Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film is an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical. The film is written by Tonu Kushner, winner of the prestigious Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award. ‘West Side Story’ is a that show the rivalries and a young love story of New York, set in the year 1957.

‘West Side Story’ was expected to release earlier. However, because of the outbreak of Covid-19, the film was delayed by at least a year. It will finally be released in India and in the United States of America by the 20th Century Studios. The new release date of the film was announced by 20th Century Studios on Friday in an Instagram post. Have a look at the post shared by the filmmakers:

Now, that the film’s release date is out, fans of Steven Spielberg are eagerly waiting to watch the film in the theatres. It is anticipated to do well at the box office, given that the filmmaker has produced numerous films that have performed well, and have received great reviews from the viewers as well as the critics.

Actors Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Rachel Zegler, Mike Faist, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Josh Andres Rivera, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. The movie ‘West Side Story’ is being jointly produced by Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum.

Recently, Steven Spielberg was in the news not one of his films but for a yacht. The renowned Hollywood filmmaker has sold his private 282-foot yacht called ‘Seven Seas’. It is reported that Spielberg was seeking to sell his private yacht for a price of $151 million. However, the price at which is the yacht was sold is still unknown.