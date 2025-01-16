'Stabbed in spine, had wounds on neck and hand': Doctors say actor Saif Ali Khan out of danger (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is "out of danger" and "recovering well" following a knife attack at his Mumbai residence in the early hours of Thursday.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is "out of danger" and "recovering well" following a knife attack at his Mumbai residence in the early hours of Thursday. The 54-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital at around 3:30 am after sustaining multiple stab wounds during what his representatives have described as an "attempted burglary" at his Bandra home.

Dr. Nitin Dange, the neurosurgeon leading the medical team at Lilavati Hospital, confirmed the actor's stable condition.

"Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now," Dr Dange said.

According to hospital officials, Khan underwent surgery successfully and is now in recovery. "The doctors are closely monitoring his progress," Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said in an earlier statement. "Saif has six stabs, two of which are deep, including one near his spine. The surgery was conducted by a team of specialists."

The incident took place around 2:30 am at the actor's residence in the Satguru Sharan building, located in the upscale Bandra area. The intruder reportedly fled the scene after the altercation. While the police have yet to comment on the burglary angle, they are investigating the matter. No arrests have been made at this time.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif’s wife, expressed gratitude for the support from fans and well-wishers. "Thank you to all his fans for their prayers and thoughts during this time," her team said. The statement also reassured that the rest of the family was safe. "All family members are fine, and the police are investigating the incident."

In a public statement, Saif Ali Khan's representatives urged the media and fans to refrain from speculating further, as the police continue their investigation. "We request everyone to be patient and allow the authorities to do their work," they said.

The attack has raised concerns about safety in Mumbai, with political leaders from various parties expressing their dismay. BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam assured that the guilty would be brought to justice, while NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto expressed concerns about the growing insecurity, even among high-profile individuals. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe criticized the Maharashtra government's handling of law and order, stating that such incidents could harm investments in the state.

Saif Ali Khan, known for his roles in films such as Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is set to star in the upcoming heist drama Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter.

