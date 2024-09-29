SRK reflects on 'tough time' during Aryan Khan's arrest at IIFA, makes request to Sandeep Vanga

Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor Award at IIFA 2024 for his stellar performance in Jawan. While the actor was delivering his acceptance speech, he opened up about the 'tough time' during the filming of Jawan which appears to be referring to the time when his son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection to a drug case. But later on, he received a clean sheet. Shah Rukh thanked Gauri in his speech as well, making light of the fact that she is the one funding his acting career as a producer.

In his speech, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I want to thank all other nominees – Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikrant Massey – he was great in the film – Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Paji. I think all of them were great, but I got an edge because people were happy that I worked after so long,”

“Somebody reminded me that money needs to be out into a film. So I want to thank Gauri. She may be the only wife who’s spending more on the husband than the other way round. We were going through a tough time while making Jawan (referring to Aryan Khan's arrest),” he added.

In Oct. 2021, Aryan was taken into custody. A raid aboard the Cordelia cruise ship in Mumbai resulted in his arrest. Before receiving bail, he was held for nearly a month. Aryan was given the all-clear by NCB in May 2023 following a thorough investigation conducted by a special investigation team (SIT) assigned to the case.

In addition to accepting the award, Shah Rukh also hosted the event alongside Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar. According to the Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh called out to Sandeep Reddy Vanga from the stage while hosting and mentioned Pushpa's success. He requested that the Animal director make a movie similar to Pushpa with him.

