Soodhu Kavvum 2 REVIEW: Is Shiva, Sanchita Shetty's film worth your time? Read public reaction

Soodhu Kavvum 2 Twitter Review: The highly awaited sequel to Nalan Kumarasamy's 2013 cult blockbuster Soodhu Kavvum was released in theatres on December 13, 2024. In the film, directed by SJ Arjun, Mirchi Siva plays the lead role with new and returning performers. 

Richa Barua
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 10:36 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

Soodhu Kavvum 2 X Review: The highly awaited sequel to Nalan Kumarasamy's 2013 cult blockbuster Soodhu Kavvum was released in theatres on December 13, 2024. In the film, directed by SJ Arjun, Mirchi Siva plays the lead role with new and returning performers.

Soodhu Kavvum 2 Storyline

Guru (Mirchi Siva) kidnaps Arumai Pragasam (Karunakaran), a prominent state finance minister he blames for his loved one's death, in this action-comedy. When two unconventional investigators take over the case, a high-stakes game of cat and mouse disrupts his strategy.

Soodhu Kavvum 2 Cast and Crew

In Soodhu Kavvum 2, Mirchi Shiva leads a remarkable cast that includes Harisha, Radha Ravi, Karunakaran, M.S. Bhaskar, Karate Karthi, Raghu, Yog Japee, Aruldoss, Kalki, and Kavi. SJ Arjun wrote and directed the film, which Thirukumaran Entertainment and Thangam Cinemas produced under C V Kumar and S Thangaraj. Edwin Louis Viswanath wrote the music and Hari S R scored the backdrop. Karthik K Thillai shoots and Ignatious Aswin edits. La Varathan, Andrews, and Parthiban wrote the film's songs.

Costume design by Swetha Thangaraj, VFX by Pixel Light Studio Pvt Ltd. R. Rakesh, Hariharan, and Santhosh executive produce. The Soundaholics' Sukumar NallaGonda and Srikanth Sundar MPSE design and Four Frames' Jaison Jose and Daniel Jefferson mix.

Ramesh Yuvi supervises film promotion while Digitally handles digital marketing. Nikil Murukan is PRO. Soodhu Kavvum 2 is anticipated for its thrilling cinematic experience.

