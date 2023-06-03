Sonakshi Sinha 36th birthday: The journey of overpowering 'body shaming' and gaining hold

The Dabangg actress celebrated her 36th birthday today and we cannot be more proud of her success in the industry.

Sonakshi Sinha, a Bollywood actress, is now basking in the praise and love she has been receiving for her role in the suspenseful film Dahaad. Today was the actress from Dabangg's 36th birthday. Sonakshi Sinha, the daughter of the actor Shatrughan Sinha, began her modelling career and gained fame in 2008 when she walked the runway at Lakme Fashion Week. Before making a name for herself as an actress, she also tapped into her artistic side by working as a costume designer in the motion picture industry. In the 2006 comedy-romance movie Mera Dil Leke Dekho, she designed clothes.

With Salman Khan's Dabangg, Sonakshi made her acting debut in 2010. She has been able to capture the audience's hearts since her first project and hasn't turned back since. Abhinav Singh Kashyap directed the action-comedy movie Dabangg, which was co-financed by Malaika Arora Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Dhilin Mehta under the name Arbaaz Khan Productions and Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision.

The film ended up being the most successful Bollywood production of 2010. In addition, it won six Filmfare Awards, including Best Film and Best Female Debut, as well as the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Sonakshi's debut movie immediately brought her popularity. The actress's hardest problem was truly portraying a rural character in the film.

Her nickname, "Shotgun Jr," is not well known. For those who don't know, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi's father, was mostly known as "Shotgun" during his acting career by the media, friends, and fans. The actress was one of the smartest students in her class and had graduated from Arya Vidya Mandir. Dogs are Sonakshi's preferred pet, and her affection for them is evident on her social media accounts.

She once pursued a career in fashion design. She had also created numerous costumes for movies, most notably Mera Dil Leke Dekho from 2005. Sonakshi Sinha received her degree in fashion design from Premlila Vithaldas Polytechnic of Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women's University, a prestigious institution.

ON BATTLING BODY-SHAMING ISSUES: Before she started acting, Sonakshi Sinha was prey to body shaming because of her weight. For Dabangg, she shed almost 30 kilos. Sonakshi weighed 90 kg prior to working in the film industry. Sonakshi attributes her weight loss success, in addition to working out at the gym, to tennis, yoga, and swimming. Following the success of Dabangg, the actress has appeared in a variety of films, including Double XL, R Rajkumar, Akira, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Rowdy Rathore, and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara, to mention a few.