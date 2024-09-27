Somy Ali calls Sonu Nigam a ‘Chameleon,’ accuses him of using her show to target Salman Khan

Somy did not name Sonu in the video, however, she did identify him in the captions. The actress also revealed that the interview happened two years ago.

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, actor Somy Ali, has charged musician Sonu Nigam of taking advantage of her talk show as a way of revenge. Somy posted a lengthy video on Instagram claiming that Sonu Nigam snubbed her when she tried to offer him a job "opportunity" in London at some point after the concert. Somy did not name Sonu in the video, however, she did identify him in the captions. The actress also revealed that the interview happened two years ago.

In the video posted by Somy on her Instagram, she said, "A couple of years ago, I started a talk show. I interviewed a couple of people, I won't name the people. But one of the persons who was on that talk show spoke very intellectually and he shared a lot of wisdom. I was literally bewildered and in awe of everything he was saying. I genuinely believed he was someone who believed in what he was preaching. Of course, later I came to know when I tried to reach out to him for his benefit, for him to get some sort of project in London, he totally dismissed my texts or my WhatsApp messages."

"Then I kept thinking about it, I thought he was very eager, keen to come on the show, didn't charge us anything because we couldn't afford to pay anyone to be on the talk show. It was a small talk show. We had just started off, we didn't have any sponsors. Later on I realised that this gentleman, someone I highly highly respect, where it comes to their craft, this gentleman came on the show with a purpose. The purpose was to get back at someone that I was affiliated with in Mumbai back when I was from 16 to 24, I believe I came back to US when I was 25," she added.

Somy also said, "I realised the only reason he came on the show was to prove to that gentleman that, 'Look, I'm on your ex's show'. Once that chapter closed when I tried to offer him an opportunity...he refused to communicate with me, I tried three times, I wasn't gaining anything out of it... I left voice notes in Hindi, Urdu, English, any language I know, but this person refused to communicate with me."

Calling Sonu a chameleon, the 48-year-old actress added, "The person whom you used to respect, honour, you put on a pedestal, think that he is such a good person, who said such nice things in the interview, the person all of a sudden is a chameleon, jo bilkul rang badal dete hai."

