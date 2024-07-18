SIIMA Awards 2024 Malayalam Nominations announced: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, who will win the race?
South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 is set to take place in September this year. Ahead of the grand award show, the nominations for Malayalam have been announced. Top actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi are also in the race.
Popular film award South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) has announced the nominations for the Best Actor and Best Film in Malayalam 2024 edition. The award is for excellence in films that hit the theaters in 2003. The grand SIIMA award is set to take place in September this year.
SIIMA 2024 Best Actor In a Leading Role in Malayalam nominations are:
1. Mammootty (Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam)
2. Mohanlal (Neru)
3. Suresh Gopi (Garudan)
4. Joju George (Iratta)
5. Tovino Thomas (2018)
6. Basil Joseph (Falimy)
The awards night will be held at Dubai WTC on September 14 and 15.
At the same time, the Malayalam directors in the nominations are:
1. Jeethu Joseph (Neru)
2. Jeo Baby (Kaathal-The Core)
3. Jude Anthany (2018)
4. Lijo Jose Pellissery (Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam)
5. Priyadarshan (Corona Papers)
Best actress in a leading role
Jyotika (Kaathal – the Core)
Manju Warrier (Ayisha)
Kalyani Priyadarshan (Sesham Mike – Il Fathima)
Anaswara Rajan (Neru)
Darshana Rajendran (Purusha Pretham)
Vincy Aloshious (Rekha)
Best actor in a supporting role
Jagadeesh (Falimy)
Alexander Prasanth (Purusha Pretham)
Siddique (Neru)
Hakkim Shah (Pranaya Vilasam)
Lal (2018)
Best actress in a supporting role
Poornima Indrajith (Thuramukham)
Aima Rosmy (Sebastian Rdx)
Tanvi Ram (2018)
Manju Pillai (Falimy)
Remya Nambeesan (B 32 Muthal 44 Vare)
Best music director
Vishnu Vijay – Sulaikha Manzil
Sushin Shyam – Romancham
Sam C S – Rdx
Nobin Paul – 2018
Justin Prabhakaran – Pachuvum Athbhuthavilakkum
Best lyrics writer
Anvar Ali Ennum en Kaaval – Kaathal – the Core
Vaisakh Sugunan Thathamma Chelolu -Madanolsavam
Muhsin Parari Premakkathu Paattu -Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham
Vinayak Sasikumar Roohe – Neru
Manu Manjith Neela Nilave – Rdx
Best playback singer (male)
Kapil Kapilan Neela Nilave… Rdx
K S Harisankar Venmegham… 2018
Vidyadharan Master Love You Muthe… Padmini
G Venugopal Ennum en Kaaval… Kaathal – the Core
Mithun Jayaraj Naruchiriyude… Pranaya Vilasam
Best playback singer (female)
Shreya Ghoshal – Kalaapakkara -King of Kotha
Shikha Prabhakaran – Tharattayi -Iratta
Mridula Warrier – Nerukayil Nin -Neeraja
Pushpavathy Poyppadathu – Haalaake Marunne -Sulaikha Manzil
Anne Amie – Thinkal – Pachuvum Athbhuthavilakkum
Best actor in a negative role
Biju Menon (Garudan)
Vinay Rai (Christopher)
Shabeer Kallarackal (King of Kotha)
Arjun Radhakrishnan (Kannur Squad)
Vishnu Agasthya (Rdx)