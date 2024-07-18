Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SIIMA Awards 2024 Malayalam Nominations announced: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, who will win the race?

    South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 is set to take place in September this year. Ahead of the grand award show, the nominations for Malayalam have been announced. Top actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi are also in the race.
     

    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    Popular film award South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) has announced the nominations for the Best Actor and Best Film in Malayalam 2024 edition. The award is for excellence in films that hit the theaters in 2003. The grand SIIMA award is set to take place in September this year. 

    SIIMA 2024 Best Actor In a Leading Role in Malayalam nominations are:

    1. Mammootty (Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam)

    2. Mohanlal (Neru)

    3. Suresh Gopi (Garudan)

    4. Joju George (Iratta)

    5. Tovino Thomas (2018)

    6. Basil Joseph (Falimy)

    The awards night will be held at Dubai WTC on September 14 and 15. 

    At the same time, the Malayalam directors in the nominations are:

    1. Jeethu Joseph (Neru)

    2. Jeo Baby (Kaathal-The Core)

    3. Jude Anthany (2018)

    4. Lijo Jose Pellissery (Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam)

    5. Priyadarshan (Corona Papers)

    Best actress in a leading role

    Jyotika (Kaathal – the Core)

    Manju Warrier (Ayisha)

    Kalyani Priyadarshan (Sesham Mike – Il Fathima)

    Anaswara Rajan (Neru)

    Darshana Rajendran (Purusha Pretham)

    Vincy Aloshious (Rekha)

    Best actor in a supporting role

    Jagadeesh (Falimy)

    Alexander Prasanth (Purusha Pretham)

    Siddique (Neru)

    Hakkim Shah (Pranaya Vilasam)

    Lal (2018)

    Best actress in a supporting role

    Poornima Indrajith (Thuramukham)

    Aima Rosmy (Sebastian Rdx)

    Tanvi Ram (2018)

    Manju Pillai (Falimy)

    Remya Nambeesan (B 32 Muthal 44 Vare)

    Best music director

    Vishnu Vijay – Sulaikha Manzil

    Sushin Shyam – Romancham

    Sam C S – Rdx

    Nobin Paul – 2018

    Justin Prabhakaran – Pachuvum Athbhuthavilakkum

    Best lyrics writer

    Anvar Ali Ennum en Kaaval – Kaathal – the Core

    Vaisakh Sugunan Thathamma Chelolu -Madanolsavam

    Muhsin Parari Premakkathu Paattu -Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham

    Vinayak Sasikumar Roohe – Neru

    Manu Manjith Neela Nilave – Rdx

    Best playback singer (male)

    Kapil Kapilan Neela Nilave… Rdx

    K S Harisankar Venmegham… 2018

    Vidyadharan Master Love You Muthe… Padmini

    G Venugopal Ennum en Kaaval… Kaathal – the Core

    Mithun Jayaraj Naruchiriyude… Pranaya Vilasam

    Best playback singer (female)

    Shreya Ghoshal – Kalaapakkara -King of Kotha

    Shikha Prabhakaran – Tharattayi -Iratta

    Mridula Warrier – Nerukayil Nin -Neeraja

    Pushpavathy Poyppadathu – Haalaake Marunne -Sulaikha Manzil

    Anne Amie – Thinkal – Pachuvum Athbhuthavilakkum

    Best actor in a negative role

    Biju Menon (Garudan)

    Vinay Rai (Christopher)

    Shabeer Kallarackal (King of Kotha)

    Arjun Radhakrishnan (Kannur Squad)

    Vishnu Agasthya (Rdx)

