Siddhant Chaturvedi shaved his head after debut film was scrapped: ‘Mom told me to return to CA’

Before Siddhant Chaturvedi had his breakout role alongside Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy, he was just a 21-year-old with dreams of making it big in the film industry and being "launched" into the films after he was selected and signed for a big banner film, however, the film was later scrapped and left the actor deeply affected. Siddhant revealed that the rejection was a big "jolt", which later led him to shave his head in anger.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is now a bankable name in the industry with projects like Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and the latest Yudhra, under his name. However, he has revealed that he was "rejected a lot" during the initial five years of his journey in the industry and how he “almost came on board” with some major films at that time but things just did not work out.

In an interview with Mashable India, the 31-year-old actor opened up about his first breakthrough and how the rejection affected him. He said, “I was 21-22 at that time, I had auditioned for a film and got selected for that role. The workshop went on for six months, so I started doing my hair and wearing clothes according to my character. But the film later got scrapped. Whenever I would look in the mirror, I would just see that character. So I shaved my hair! It was a big jolt for me."

Saying he was just 21 years old and dreamed of being an actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi expressed his excitement at his life "getting launched" and imagined it would be "set after this film." It startled the actor that none of that had occurred. He said, “I can’t disclose which production house, but the film was never made. When I had bagged it at a young age, I thought oh well, this was easy, but later it jolted me. I was really low and for the next three months after that, till my hair didn’t grow, I was in a Zen mode after that."

“All my friends were doing CA, and I had left even that. My mother told me I should at least sit for the CA final, as I was doing nothing anyway. But my father motivated me, he said, ‘Jaha sankalp hai toh vikalp nahi hona chahiye‘. So I removed all my options and surrendered myself to acting,” he added.

Siddhant's latest action film 'Yudhra' received a mixed reaction and later failed to impress the audience at the box office. The actor will be seen next in 'Dhadak 2' alongside Triptii Dimri.

