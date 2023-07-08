Shraddha Kapoor's glowing skin secret is finally OUT; Learn and apply actress's DIY face mask NOW

Along with her bright attitude, Shraddha Kapoor has incredibly radiant skin. Shraddha swears by this face mask, which was traditionally passed down by the women in her family, in addition to her straightforward two-step skincare regimen. If you want to attempt the simple DIY face mask Shraddha Kapoor recommended.

Shraddha Kapoor spoke about the homemade medicines that her grandmother taught her mother, who then passed them on to her. "We love indulging in homemade face masks," she explains. Besan combined with an oil, such as jojoba oil or coconut oil, is a tried-and-true face mask that may be applied with gentle rubbing. Super swift and powerful." Besan is a typical Indian ingredient that is frequently used in face masks to give skin an immediate radiance. Jojoba and coconut oil are two nutritious oils that can be used to moisturise the face and prevent excessive dryness.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of besan (gram flour)

1 tablespoon of jojoba oil or coconut oil

1-2 tablespoons of water (adjust as needed)

METHOD:

Jojoba oil or coconut oil and besan (gramme flour) should be combined in a small bowl.

Stirring continuously, gradually add water until the mixture has the consistency of a smooth paste. Water dosage should be adjusted as necessary.

All materials should be completely blended after mixing.

Before putting on the face mask, clean your face to get rid of any makeup or debris.

Apply a thin, even layer of the besan and oil mixture to your face, avoiding the area around your eyes, using clean fingertips or a brush.

Give the face mask 15 to 20 minutes to dry.

Rinse the mask off gently with warm water when it has dried. The mask can be taken off using a soft washcloth or your hands in gentle circular strokes.

Coconut oil can help hydrate dry skin more effectively. Jojoba oil is a mild choice that won't clog pores if you have oily or acne-prone skin.

Add a sprinkle of turmeric powder, a few drops of lemon juice, or a teaspoon of honey to the face mask to suit your tastes and reap additional health benefits. To be sure you have no allergies or sensitivities to the substances in the face mask, perform a patch test on a tiny patch of skin before using it. It's vital to pay attention to how your skin responds to the mask because everyone's complexion is unique. Every now and then, Shraddha Kapoor uses this mask to spice up her straightforward skincare routine. If you give it a try, please let us know if you see a change.

