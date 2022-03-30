Shocking: Kim Kardashian brought $400,000 Maybach minivan to drop her kids to school (Video)

Mother of four, Kim Kardashian just purchased a deluxe $400,000 Maybach minivan to add to her luxury car collection; take a look

The reality TV actress Kim Kardashian, 41, was featured on Million Dollar Wheels on Discovery+, where she sees her latest bespoke automobile for the first time. Kardashian meets with auto salesman RD Whittington in a season finale film, who shows off Kardashian's $400,000 Maybach minivan.

Kardashian is taken aback in the video when she first sees her customised luxury vehicle. "Oh my God, this is great!" she screams as she walks into the garage.

The black luxury car includes features such as TVs, foldable trays, and temperature-controlled seats. The new ride also boasts colourful ceiling lights and captain's chairs that recline. Kim expressed amazement and happiness in the episode's preview film when her new, nearly half-million-dollar vehicle was shown.

The automobile was acquired by RD Whittington, who runs an aviation and automotive company that specialises in customising planes and cars for celebrities. Wires Only has also provided services to musicians such as Kodak Black, J Balvin, and Future.

'Oh my God, this is incredible,' Kardashian said in episode footage as she hopped into her new whip for the first time. The billionaire wore a form-fitting charcoal grey T-shirt, skintight leggings, and thigh-high black boots.

Her waist-length dark hair cascaded down her back in loose waves, arranged in a centre part. The mom-of-four couldn't help but smile as she sat in one of the quilted leather chairs next to RD.

"I believe the kids will go nuts," Whittington says of Kardashian's four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 212, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. "So I'm going to school tomorrow in this," Kardashian says. "We were kidding about needing a bus. Who requires a bus?" Whittington agrees, saying, "Who needs a bus when you've got this?"

Other remarkable elements of the van include diamond-stitched seats and personal TV displays to keep passengers entertained. Kim's ex-husband Kanye West had also purchased a Maybach van for his children.

