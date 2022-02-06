Shivrajkumar to Raadhika Sarathkumar: South stars share their thoughts on Lata Mangeshkar

With India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passing away, South stars Shivrajkumar, Sumalatha, Tara and Raadhika Sarathkumar have expressed their condolences. Although Shivarajkumar never met her he said he grew up hearing her songs whereas Raadhika Sarathkumar shared a picture of her with Lata Mangeshkar.

The regional industry film stars said although their work was different and have rarely met or never had the chance to meet the legendary singer, what they commonly shared is that they grew up hearing the songs of Lata Mangeshkar.

Sandalwood industry's 'big brother' Shivrajkumar told Asianet Newsable, "We all have grown hearing her voice. It's a loss and her passing away has caused pain in the heart. Despite her aging, her voice was still strong. Her voice will keep lingering in the ears. Be it devotional, emotional, romantic and every other genre will always be lingering in the ears. I have not met her personally, but my father (Dr Rajkumar) had met her. Vinod Mehra (yesteryear Bollywood actor) shared a good relationship with my father and he had arranged a dinner meeting with the singer. Lata Mangeshkarji was also present and my father was very happy to meet her then."

Echoing a similar sentiment of growing up hearing Lata Mangeshkar's voice, an actress turned politician MP Sumalatha Ambareesh said that she spent her early days in Bombay (Mumbai) and grew up hearing songs of Lata Mangeshkar. "She is a part of something that represents India in fact. I look upon her as 'National Singer'. I have always idolised her. Ambareesh and I whenever we got together with friends, there would be a music session and there would be requests for me to sing LataJi's songs. It is heartbreaking for me as she is no more. But her voice and talent like her live on and she will remain immortal as her songs will keep her alive," Sumalatha said.

Actress Raadhika Sarathkumar who comes from a film family background said she felt sad. The actress who is away from India said, she also has shared an image with the legendary singer and also left a message.

Actress Tara became a bit emotional and said in a choked voice that like everybody, she also is moved every time she listens to 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, a song by the legendary singer. I am a bit surprised that when she was in her 60s and 70s, she still could sing for heroines like Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon who were much younger than. Her voice was magical," said Tara.

The 92-year-old singer was battling Covid infection and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a few weeks ago and on Sunday at 8:12 am she breathed her last.