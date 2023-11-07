Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sara Ali Khan reveals her weight loss struggle, shares pictures of her belly fat

    Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories on Monday to share her fitness journey where she proudly displayed her tummy fat and explained how she got it together.

    Sara Ali Khan is one such actress who enjoys working out and we all are aware of her fat-to-fit weight loss journey. Even when she is on vacation, she never misses to workout, and her pictures and videos of her weight loss journey have become popular on social media. However, it appears that she has recently missed her gym due to travel and hence had to put in extra effort to cut down that belly fat. She turned to Instagram stories on Monday to share her fitness journey where she proudly displayed her tummy fat and explained how she got it together. The actress also shared pictures from previous occasions in which she can be seen showing off her gorgeous curves.

    Sara Ali Khan's post

    Sara made a collage of three images on her Instagram story with one with her belly fat, and two others with her curves. Sharing them she wrote, "Honestly felt very uncomfortable uploading this top image - but I'm proud that I got it together in 2 weeks." I've always struggled with my weight, so I'm grateful to @dr.siddhant.bhargava and @food.darzee for keeping me on track. Goodbye holiday calories, but more importantly, goodbye guilt. "Because fitness is a journey, just keep going." 

    Work front

    Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's forthcoming film 'Metro...In Dino', alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film is their first collaboration and will be released on March 24, 2024. Next, she will also appear alongside Tiger Shroff and Hiten Patel in director Jagan Shakti's forthcoming thriller 'Mission Lion'.

    She is currently in the news for being on director Karan Johar's talk show, 'Koffee With Karan' along with Ananya Panday. The show's episode will be out this week. 

