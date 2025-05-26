A video of Sanjay Dutt has gone viral where he fails to recognize Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. The paparazzi's mention of Rasha's name leaves Sanjay Dutt confused.

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, has made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Azaad.' Her item number 'Uee Amma' in the film has catapulted her to fame. The song has been widely appreciated and has gone viral. Despite this, many people still don't know Rasha by name. Among them is Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who last shared the screen with Rasha's mother, Raveena, in 'Ghudchadi.' A video of Sanjay Dutt has gone viral, showing him seemingly intoxicated and confused upon hearing Rasha's name.

Sanjay Dutt Doesn't Know Who Rasha Thadani Is?

A paparazzi page shared a video of Sanjay Dutt, captured recently outside a restaurant in Mumbai. He is seen interacting with the paparazzi while walking. It was raining in Mumbai when the video was shot, and the paparazzi were recording with umbrellas.

Sanjay Dutt advised the paparazzi to go home, saying, "Go home...it's raining." The paparazzi responded with, "Yes, Baba." Then they mentioned they were waiting for a girl. Sanjay Dutt asked, "Who?" The paparazzi replied, "Rasha." Sanjay Dutt appeared confused and asked, "Who is Rasha?" A photographer informed him, "Raveena Tandon's daughter." Sanjay Dutt nodded and moved on. But before leaving, he asked the paparazzi about food. Sanjay Dutt also seemed intoxicated. At one point, he turned angrily towards someone and asked, 'Why, man?' However, the person accompanying him handled the situation and escorted him to the car.

Comments on Sanjay Dutt's Video

After Sanjay Dutt's video surfaced on social media, people started making fun of him and the paparazzi. For instance, one internet user wrote, "Baba never disappoints." Another user commented, "We were also about to ask who Rasha is?" One user wrote, "Baba became happy hearing the girl's name." Another comment read, "Cool dude."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the film 'Bhootni,' which proved to be a disaster. He will be seen in upcoming films like 'Son of Sardar 2' and 'Welcome to the Jungle.'