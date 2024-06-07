Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Sandalwood couple Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda seek divorce at Bengaluru family court

    Sandalwood couple Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda, known for their romance post "Bigg Boss Kannada," have filed for divorce by mutual consent. The news surprises fans who followed their journey from the reality show to marriage. Both appeared before the Bengaluru Family Court to initiate mediation, aiming for an amicable legal separation.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    Popular Sandalwood couple Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda have filed for divorce by mutual consent at the Bengaluru Family Court. The duo, known for their public appearances and social media presence, appeared before the court today to commence the mediation process.

    The news has come as a surprise to fans who followed their journey from the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada to their real-life romance.

    Chandan Shetty, renowned for his Kannada rap songs, rose to fame after his victory in the fifth season of "Bigg Boss Kannada." His wife, Niveditha Gowda, a popular television personality, captured the hearts of many during her stint on the same reality show.

    Their journey from being co-stars to life partners was celebrated by fans, culminating in a grand wedding ceremony in Mysuru. However, the recent announcement of their decision to separate has left many fans saddened and surprised.

    Both Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda appeared before the family court today to initiate the mediation process, as per the legal proceedings for mutual divorce. The court referred their application for divorce to mediation, marking the beginning of their journey towards legal separation.

    While the reasons behind their decision remain undisclosed, both parties have chosen to maintain privacy regarding the matter.

    Chandan-Niveditha's love story:

    Niveditha Gowda revealed that their romantic journey began post their stint on Bigg Boss Kannada season 5. She shared that it was during and after the show that people began noticing their bond, with many suggesting they should tie the knot. The couple encountered numerous fans who echoed this sentiment.

    For those unfamiliar, Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda first crossed paths on the sets of Bigg Boss Kannada season 5. Their relationship blossomed over time, culminating in their marriage on February 26, 2020, in Mysuru.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 4:19 PM IST
