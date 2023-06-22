Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sameer Wankhede bribery case: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan might be summoned for recording statements

    The CBI is looking into a claim that Sameer Wankhede, a former NCB officer, demanded a Rs 25 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan in exchange for not naming Aryan Khan in the drug case. The father-son dup might be summoned by the police for recording their statements. 

    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 1:14 PM IST

    Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), was detained in an alleged narcotics case back in October 2021, which garnered severe media attention. Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director for the Narcotics Control Bureau, is currently being investigated. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking into a claim that Sameer Wankhede asked SRK for a Rs 25 crore bribe in exchange for keeping his son Aryan out of the narcotics case. According to the most recent reports, the CBI is likely to contact SRK and his son Aryan to record their statements in relation to the issue.

    The Bombay High Court had earlier this month added two additional weeks to Wankhede's stay of arrest. On June 23, the High Court will rehear the matter. The arrest of Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise narcotics case made news two years prior in Wankhede. On May 11, the CBI arrested Sameer and four other people for alleged criminal conspiracy and extortion threats. These individuals included KP Gosavi and D'Souza, two private citizens, and NCB Superintendent VV Singh. According to the CBI's accusations in the FIR, "Gosavi, D'Souza, and others had joined into a conspiracy to extort an amount of Rs 25 crores from the family members of Aryan by accusing them of charges of possession of narcotics substances. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The Indian Revenue Service (IRS) employee Sameer Wankhede and D'Souza were previously questioned by the CBI on the issue. However, Sameer has refuted all of the accusations, claiming that the CBI's move against him is a "act of retaliation."

    Video Icon