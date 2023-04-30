Salman Khan talks about having baby, death threats, marriage, Shah Rukh Khan and more

Salman Khan recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat. The actor talked about everything, from his love life to death threats to his works. Salman stated that he once fired a gunshot at his co-star Shah Rukh Khan on the set of his smash film Karan Arjun.

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is back on the big screen with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the recently released romantic family entertainer. Despite earning mixed reviews from viewers, the Farhan Samji-directed film has performed well at the box office. Salman Khan recently made a special visit on the popular discussion programme 'Aap Ki Adaalat,' hosted by Rajat Sharma. Interestingly, the host asked Khan a few personal questions, to which the celebrity responded hilariously.

Rajat Sharma, who welcomed Salman Khan to the India TV show, asked him some probing questions about his personal life, particularly his love experiences. When the presenter of the 'Aap Ki Adaalat' show asked Salman if he ever plans to publish an autobiography and divulge the specifics of all his love affairs, the Bollywood superstar had a humorous response. The well-known actress denied having such ambitions, saying, "My love stories will go with me to the grave."

Salman Khan has been frequently questioned about his marriage plans throughout the years. Fans and the media always ask the Bollywood actor when he plans to "settle down" in life. He nearly always has a scripted response, but Salman finally addressed it while appearing on Aap Ki Adalat.

Salman Khan on having children:

When questioned about his marital intentions, Salman said, "Woh toh plan tha. bachhe ka tha, bachu ka nehi. Were it not for the law, Hindustan would not exist. It was the plan. It wasn't for a daughter-in-law but for a child. However, it is not permissible under the law. Now we'll see what to do and how to accomplish it.

When asked about the moment Salman Johar pushed Karan Johar about marriage, the presenter mentioned that Karan is now a father of two.

To this, Salman said, “Wahi main koshish kar raha tha. Lekin, woh law shayad change ho gaya hai toh ab dekhenge. Bachhon ka bada shaukh hai mujhe. I ove kids. Lekin kids jab aate hai tab ma bhi aati hai. Ma unke liye bahut achhi hai magar humare ghar mein maa hee maa padi hai. Humare paas pura zilla hai, pura gaon hai. Lekin unki ma peri patni hogi (That's what I was attempting. However, that law may have now changed, so we'll see. I adore children. However, children are accompanied by their mothers. Mothers are really beneficial to them, but there are far too many mothers in my household. We might call ourselves a district, a village! However, my children's mother will be my wife.).

Salman on his wedding plans:

When the presenter of 'Aap Ki Adaalat' questioned Salman Khan if he ever plans to marry, the superstar said, "When that person comes, it will happen sir." Later, the Tiger 3 star discussed his ex-girlfriends and explained why none of his relationships progressed to the level of marriage. "In fact, all of my past relationships were wonderful. "I'm to blame," Salman stated.

"It will happen when God Almighty decides." Marriage necessitates the presence of two people. The marriage did not take place in the first case. Someone said no when I said yes. I answered no when someone said yes. Now there was a resounding 'no' from both sides. The marriage will take place after we both say "yes." There is yet hope.

Salman on his death threats:

Over the last few months, Salman Khan has received several death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. As a result, the Mumbai Police have granted the actor with Y+ category protection. Khan discussed this in a recent interview, saying that "security is better than insecurity." He further stated that it is "impossible to ride a bicycle on the road" due to these "serious" death threats.

"It is no longer possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go anywhere alone." Furthermore, I now have the issue that when I am in traffic, there is so much security, vehicles causing inconvenience to other people. They also gaze at me. And my pathetic admirers. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that’s why there is security," Salman told.

“I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a dialogue ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ ‘they have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once’. So, I got to be very careful," he added.

Over the last few months, Salman Khan has received several death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. As a result, the Mumbai Police have granted the actor with Y+ category protection. Khan said in a recent interview that "security is better than insecurity." He further stated that it is "impossible to ride a bicycle on the road" due to these "serious" death threats.

"It is no longer possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go anywhere alone." Furthermore, I now have the issue that there is so much security when I am in traffic, vehicles causing inconvenience to other people. They also gaze at me. And my pathetic admirers.

Salman on Shah Rukh Khan:

Salman stated that he once fired a gunshot at his co-star Shah Rukh Khan on the set of his smash film Karan Arjun. "During shooting, there are blank guns," he said, recalling a story he related. Bhiku Verma, the action director, gave me a blank pistol. There was a celebration going on, and Rajasthani traditional dancers were there. I informed Shahrukh that if you refuse to dance, I'll summon you for a skirmish, and here's a blank pistol. I'll shoot at you, and you'll fall down. Shahrukh stated that he was fatigued and not in a good mood."

"My brother Sohail was there," he continued. I grabbed Shahrukh's hand, and he ripped it away. He shoved me, and I shoved him back. A tussle followed, and I pulled out my revolver and fired a shot at him. Shahrukh performed a somersault and fell. Honey Aunty, Javed Saheb's wife, was present. She stated, "I've known him since I was a child, and he's not that type of boy." Nishi Presm, a journalist, was present. She stated, "I knew this boy was like this." Pravinbhai Shah, the proprietor of Time Video, stated, "We'll all be in a soup, so let's hurry out."