Salman Khan announces DaBangg Reloaded tour amidst Lawrence Bishnoi threats

Despite threats from Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan has announced his world tour 'Da-Bangg Reloaded'. The tour will begin in Dubai on December 7th and feature several Bollywood stars.

Ignoring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's threats, Salman Khan is busy fulfilling his work commitments. He has now made a big announcement via social media. We are talking about his world tour 'Da-Bangg Reloaded', which will start on December 7th. Like every time, this time too, many well-known faces will be seen giving powerful performances on stage with Salman at different international locations. Salman announced this tour on Sunday (November 27th).

Salman Khan Announces 'Da-Bangg Reloaded' Tour

Salman Khan announced his most awaited world tour 'Da-Bangg Reloaded' on Instagram on Sunday. He shared a poster of the tour, captioning it, "Get ready Dubai for Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded on 7th December 2024." In addition to Salman Khan, the poster also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, and Manish Paul. Salman has also tagged all these people along with the poster. Salman Khan's tour is being managed and directed by Sohail Khan's event management company, Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events LLP.

How to Book Tickets for Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour

Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Reloaded tour will begin on December 7th at Studio City, Dubai Harbour. After this, Salman and his team will perform in cities like Jeddah and Doha in the Middle East. Salman announced in his post that tickets for his tour are available on Platinumlist, where people can book their seats.

Salman Busy Shooting, Undeterred by Lawrence Bishnoi

On the work front, it seems that Salman Khan is undeterred by the death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi. While he is continuously shooting for the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes of 'Bigg Boss 18', he has also started shooting for films. According to reports, on Saturday, he shot a cameo for Rohit Shetty's Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singham Again', and he is also shooting for A.R. Murugadoss's 'Sikander'. 'Singham Again' is releasing on November 1st, while 'Sikander' will release on Eid, March 30th, 2025.

Latest Videos