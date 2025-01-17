Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Opposition criticises BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP-led state govt's Law And Order; here's what

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home early this Jan 16 morning, generating a ruckus in Mumbai. The horrifying episode has sparked arguments about law and order in Maharashtra, with opposition figures criticising the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP administration.

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, addressed the media, claiming that despite occasional instances, Mumbai remains the country's safest megacity. "Some incidences do occur, and they must be treated seriously; nonetheless, labelling Mumbai as hazardous based on individual events is wrong. "We will take steps to keep the city secure," he declared.

In contrast, Delhi's former Chief Minister and AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal, criticised the administration and questioned its capacity to guarantee safety. "If a high-profile actor like Saif Ali Khan is attacked at home, what hope do ordinary citizens have? The state and central governments have failed to provide good governance or security," Kejriwal remarked.

The intrusion and knife attack on Saif Ali Khan is shocking.

We are relieved to hear that he is stable and recovering, and we pray that tough times are over, and he bounces back to normalcy at the earliest.



The fact that it happened, however, only highlights the absolute… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 16, 2025

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray also voiced concern, calling the attack shocking. In a tweet, he said, "This incident highlights the absolute shambles law and order is in Maharashtra. High-profile crimes in Bandra, like this attack, show the government’s failure to curb crime and maintain safety."

The Congress party joined the criticism, with MP Varsha Gaikwad condemning the state of law and order. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole called the incident an example of "gangster raj" flourishing under the BJP government. "Incidents like these are a challenge to law enforcement and proof of the government’s inefficiency," Patole said.

Opposition politicians accused the state administration of failing to combat organised crime, citing earlier occurrences such as the gunshot outside Salman Khan's home and the death of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Shiv Sena UBT, shared these worries. "This attack on Saif Ali Khan is a deliberate attempt to spread fear in Mumbai, reminiscent of the 1990s. It’s deeply concerning that such incidents are happening repeatedly in Bandra, targeting prominent individuals," she said.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is said to be stable and recovering from the incident. Police have initiated an inquiry, but the event has tarnished Mumbai's reputation as a safe city.

