SAG Awards 2022 Winners List: No Time to Die, Squid Game won awards

The 28th annual SAG Awards 2022 were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California; like every year, the awards will honour the best works in the film and TV industry. This evening, Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, and the big nominees are among the big nominees.

The Best film category consisted of some of the most significant projects such as Belfast, Coda, Don't Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard. Some of the biggest shows also contested in multiple categories in TV shows, including Netflix's famed South Korean series Squid Game and HBO's Succession. Also, Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso has bagged many nominations this year.

Daveed Diggs commenced SAG Awards 2022's opening ceremony, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr, all of whom were part of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. Take a look at the complete winners' list below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) (WINNER)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game) (WINNER)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso — Annette Badland, Kola Bokinni, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernández, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham (WINNER)

The Great — Julian Barratt, Belinda Bromilow, Sacha Dhawan, Elle Fanning, Phoebe Fox, Bayo Gbadamosi, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Nicholas Hoult, Florence Keith-Roach, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield

Hacks — Rose Abdoo, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Hannah Einbinder, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Chris McDonald, Jean Smart, Megan Stalter

The Kominsky Method — Jenna Lyng Adams, Sarah Baker, Casey Thomas Brown, Michael Douglas, Lisa Edelstein, Ashleigh Lathrop, Emily Osment, Haley Joel Osment, Paul Reiser, Graham Rogers, Melissa Tang, Kathleen Turner

Only Murders in the Building — Aaron Dominguez, Selena Gomez, Jackie Hoffman, Jayne Houdyshell, Steve Martin, Amy Ryan, Martin Short

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) (WINNER)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart (Hacks) (WINNER)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Sandra Oh (The Chair)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Squid Game (WINNER)

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown