  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SAG Awards 2022 Winners List: No Time to Die, Squid Game won awards

    This evening, among the big nominees, are actors such as Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem competing for Best Actor honours.
     

    SAG Awards 2022 Winners List: No Time to Die, Squid Game won awards RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 7:42 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The 28th annual SAG Awards 2022 were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California; like every year, the awards will honour the best works in the film and TV industry. This evening, Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, and the big nominees are among the big nominees.

    The Best film category consisted of some of the most significant projects such as Belfast, Coda, Don't Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard. Some of the biggest shows also contested in multiple categories in TV shows, including Netflix's famed South Korean series Squid Game and HBO's Succession. Also, Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso has bagged many nominations this year. 

    Daveed Diggs commenced SAG Awards 2022's opening ceremony, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr, all of whom were part of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. Take a look at the complete winners' list below. 

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
    Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) (WINNER)
    Brian Cox (Succession)
    Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
    Kieran Culkin (Succession)
    Jeremy Strong (Succession)

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
    Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game) (WINNER)
    Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
    Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
    Sarah Snook (Succession)
    Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
    Ted Lasso — Annette Badland, Kola Bokinni, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernández, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham (WINNER)
    The Great — Julian Barratt, Belinda Bromilow, Sacha Dhawan, Elle Fanning, Phoebe Fox, Bayo Gbadamosi, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Nicholas Hoult, Florence Keith-Roach, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield
    Hacks — Rose Abdoo, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Hannah Einbinder, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Chris McDonald, Jean Smart, Megan Stalter
    The Kominsky Method — Jenna Lyng Adams, Sarah Baker, Casey Thomas Brown, Michael Douglas, Lisa Edelstein, Ashleigh Lathrop, Emily Osment, Haley Joel Osment, Paul Reiser, Graham Rogers, Melissa Tang, Kathleen Turner
    Only Murders in the Building — Aaron Dominguez, Selena Gomez, Jackie Hoffman, Jayne Houdyshell, Steve Martin, Amy Ryan, Martin Short

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
    Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) (WINNER)
    Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
    Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
    Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
    Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
    Jean Smart (Hacks) (WINNER)
    Elle Fanning (The Great)
    Sandra Oh (The Chair)
    Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
    Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
    Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
    Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
    Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
    Ewan McGregor (Halston)
    Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
    Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
    Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
    Margaret Qualley (Maid)
    Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
    Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
    Squid Game (WINNER)
    Cobra Kai
    The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
    Loki
    Mare of Easttown

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 7:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1 RCB

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1

    Ajith Kumar's Valimai crosses Rs 100 crore; action-thriller witnesses record-breaking opening RCB

    Ajith Kumar's Valimai crosses Rs 100 crore; action-thriller witnesses record-breaking opening

    Bheemla Nayak: Here's what Mahesh Babu, RGV have to say about Pawan Kalyan's film RCB

    Bheemla Nayak: Here's what Mahesh Babu, RGV have to say about Pawan Kalyan's film

    Bigg Boss Non-stop: Who are the 17 contestants? Where to watch Nagarjuna's show? RCB

    Bigg Boss Non-stop: Who are the 17 contestants? Where to watch Nagarjuna's show?

    Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Natasha Poonawalla, not his girlfriend Camila Morrone drb

    Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Natasha Poonawalla, not his girlfriend Camila Morrone

    Recent Stories

    Manipur Election 2022 time date key constituencies candidates voting percentage gcw

    Manipur Election 2022: Voting for first phase begins, 173 candidates in fray

    Ahead of Women's Day, we tell you how to avoid UTI while using public toilets RCB

    Ahead of Women's Day, we tell you how to avoid UTI while using public toilets

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India's clean sweep over Sri Lanka extends winning streak to 12, fans jubilant-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India's clean sweep extends winning streak to 12, fans jubilant

    India abstains again, explains why it did not vote on UNSC resolution on Ukraine

    India abstains again, explains why it did not vote on UNSC resolution on Ukraine

    Football FIFA punishes Russia for Ukraine invasion, FA refuses to play with them

    FIFA punishes Russia for Ukraine invasion, FA refuses to play

    Recent Videos

    Ukraine situation Narendra Modi chairs two-hour long meeting

    PM Modi chairs over 2-hour meeting on Ukraine, reviews situation

    Video Icon
    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief - ycb

    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Juan Ferrando on BFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC: Mumbai City FC needed to come away with a win - Des Buckingham on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needed to come away with a win - Buckingham on Goa success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Vukomanovic on CFC win

    Video Icon