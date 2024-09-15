Rishab Shetty and Wife Pragathi light up Onam with vibrant and joyous festive wishes!

Rishab Shetty along with his Pragathi Shetty, took to his social media and shared a beautiful picture of the couple wearing the elegant South Indian attire and posing together.

National award winner Rishab Shetty is known for captivating the hearts of the audience with his remarkable films, his biggest hit being the blockbuster film Kantara. The film got him the National Award for Best Actor. He is not just a talented artist but also a true family man who never misses a chance to celebrate with his family and spend time with his loved ones. He frequently celebrates festivals with his family, and this Onam is no different. He is celebrating with his family and wishes everyone a happy Onam.

Rishab Shetty along with his Pragathi Shetty, took to his social media and shared a beautiful picture of the couple wearing the elegant South Indian attire and posing together. In the captions, he wrote, "Wishing you all a vibrant and joyous Onam! May this festive season bring peace, prosperity and happiness to you and your loved ones.."

Praising the couple, one user wrote, "The man who has so respect to his roots and culture is sure going to succeed and attain peace in life....and you are one of examples of this Dear Sir"

Another user, "May the Lord give your family happiness always"

One person wrote, "Indian culture is shining"

Furthermore, Rishab Shetty is working on Kantara Chapter 1, which promises to be a magnificent experience unlike any other. He is also in conversation with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker about a prospective collaboration.

