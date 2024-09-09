Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember Robbie? Late actor Vikas Sethi played Kareena Kapoor's date in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

    Vikas plays the college hunk, Robbie who is interested in Poo aka Pooja but she is not interested in him at all.

    Remember Robbie? Late actor Vikas Sethi played Kareena Kapoor's date in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    The whole TV industry is mourning as popular daily soap actor Vikas Sethi known for his roles in iconic TV serials like  Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay passed away on Sunday, September 9 after suffering a heart attack. 

    Several fans are going through the array of work he has done in the industry to pay tribute to the actor. Not a lot of people know this but Vikas has also worked with Karan Johar and played a small role in the 2001 film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi  Gham'. Vikas played a small yet memorable character of Robbie, Poo's (Kareena Kapoor) date. 

    Vikas plays the college hunk, Robbie who is interested in Poo aka Pooja but she is not interested in him at all. His first appearance in the movie was when he was standing next to an expensive bike on the college campus. He calls out Poo and says, "Hey Poo, movie tonight?”

    Poo in her iconic and sassy style responds, “Tell me how it was!” Poo's friends ask her why she shows him so much 'attitude' to Robbie as he is the college heartthrob. Poo says, “He's nice, but wo mere type ka nahi hai (He's not my type).”

    Another unknown fact that many fans don't know is Karan Johar initially offered the role to John Abraham. However, he turned it down as it was too small. When John appeared in Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan', where he talked about it. John said, "I used to come to Karan for a lot of advice, then Karan said, ‘I have got a great role for you in K3G, which I want to offer you, of Robbie. I was looking out for Robbie in the whole movie, ‘Where’s Robbie, where’s Robbie,’ I couldn’t see Robbie.”

    John rejected the opportunity, and Vikas Sethi eventually played Robbie. Karan stated that it was a minor role and apologized to John on the air. Karan said, "Well done, and I am sorry about that. I really never thought you would reach this stage." Later John worked with Karan in Kaal (2005) and Dostana (2008). 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhoot Bangla': Akshay Kumar shares FIRST look of his horror comedy on his birthday [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Bhoot Bangla': Akshay Kumar shares FIRST look of his horror comedy on his birthday [PHOTOS]

    What will be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's daughter's zodiac sign? A look into her traits RKK

    What will be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's daughter's zodiac sign? A look into her traits

    Vikas Sethi's wife Jhanvi reveals actor's final moment before his sudden cardiac arrest NTI

    Vikas Sethi's wife Jhanvi reveals actor’s final moments before his sudden cardiac arrest

    Ganpati Visarjan at Ambani: Newlyweds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant dance and play with gulaal during Ganesh puja (WATCH) RBA

    Ganpati Visarjan at Ambani: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant dance and play with gulaal during Ganesh puja

    Kollywood filmmaker Dilli Babu dies at 50 in Chennai; Tamil stars extend condolences RBA

    Kollywood filmmaker Dilli Babu dies at 50 in Chennai; Tamil stars extend condolences

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 'Only 3 people can answer why ADGP met RSS leader...' says V Muraleedharan anr

    Kerala: 'Only 3 people can answer why ADGP met RSS leader...' says V Muraleedharan

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Supreme Court directs CBI to submit fresh status report on probe by September 17 snt

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Supreme Court directs CBI to submit fresh status report on probe by September 17

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Ten-man Spain thrash Switzerland 4-1 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Ten-man Spain thrash Switzerland 4-1

    Elon Musk on track to become world's first trillionaire by 2027; Gautam Adani to follow suit shk

    Elon Musk poised to shatter financial records as world’s first trillionaire by 2027; Gautam Adani to follow

    Bhoot Bangla': Akshay Kumar shares FIRST look of his horror comedy on his birthday [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Bhoot Bangla': Akshay Kumar shares FIRST look of his horror comedy on his birthday [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon