Remember Robbie? Late actor Vikas Sethi played Kareena Kapoor's date in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The whole TV industry is mourning as popular daily soap actor Vikas Sethi known for his roles in iconic TV serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay passed away on Sunday, September 9 after suffering a heart attack.

Several fans are going through the array of work he has done in the industry to pay tribute to the actor. Not a lot of people know this but Vikas has also worked with Karan Johar and played a small role in the 2001 film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'. Vikas played a small yet memorable character of Robbie, Poo's (Kareena Kapoor) date.

Vikas plays the college hunk, Robbie who is interested in Poo aka Pooja but she is not interested in him at all. His first appearance in the movie was when he was standing next to an expensive bike on the college campus. He calls out Poo and says, "Hey Poo, movie tonight?”

Poo in her iconic and sassy style responds, “Tell me how it was!” Poo's friends ask her why she shows him so much 'attitude' to Robbie as he is the college heartthrob. Poo says, “He's nice, but wo mere type ka nahi hai (He's not my type).”

Another unknown fact that many fans don't know is Karan Johar initially offered the role to John Abraham. However, he turned it down as it was too small. When John appeared in Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan', where he talked about it. John said, "I used to come to Karan for a lot of advice, then Karan said, ‘I have got a great role for you in K3G, which I want to offer you, of Robbie. I was looking out for Robbie in the whole movie, ‘Where’s Robbie, where’s Robbie,’ I couldn’t see Robbie.”

John rejected the opportunity, and Vikas Sethi eventually played Robbie. Karan stated that it was a minor role and apologized to John on the air. Karan said, "Well done, and I am sorry about that. I really never thought you would reach this stage." Later John worked with Karan in Kaal (2005) and Dostana (2008).

