Ranveer Singh calls Nita Ambani 'So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow', watch her react

At the Jio World Plaza launch event, Ranveer Singh joined the viral trend and dedicated a popular line, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow," for Nita Ambani on stage.

Ranveer Singh is known for his loving nature and often wins hearts from his gestures. A video is suffering on the internet where Ranveer Singh was part of the Jio World Plaza launch on Tuesday night. The actor turned into a showstopper for Nita Ambani's vision 'Swadesh,' which celebrates Indian artisans and craftsmanship. Ranveer looked gorgeous in all-black attire and added festive fervor to his runway walk as he rocked to his popular song 'Aankh Maarey' from 'Simbaa'. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, had everyone in stitches when he dedicated a popular line, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow," for Nita Ambani on stage.

The video

Fans are liking Ranveer's mood in this video, which has gone viral on Instagram. In his speech, he introduced her to the famous dialogue, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow." He also praised Mrs. Ambani, saying, "The world knows her as Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani, but we lovingly call her Bhabhi".The most generous heart and the most tenacious woman."

Jio World Plaza launch

On Tuesday, Mukesh Ambani along with Nita Ambani launched the Jio World Plaza, an immersive retail destination for top-end, global-standard shopping and entertainment experiences in India unveiled by Reliance Industries Limited.

Jio World Plaza is located in BKC, the center of Mumbai, and opened its doors to the public on November 1, 2023. The Plaza merges perfectly with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, making it a one-stop destination for guests.

Other celebrities that attended the event included Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh.