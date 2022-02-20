  • Facebook
    Ranveer Singh at NBA event: Spends time with Machine Gun Kelly and more (Video)

    Ranveer Singh represented India at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game this year. Many videos and photos from the match are now doing rounds on the internet.

    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was recently seen at the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) All-Star Celebrity Game in Cleveland. Ranveer enjoyed with other celebrities who were a part of the game Machine Gun Kelly, Matt James, Jimmie Allen, and more.

    One of the match videos from the event has gone viral where the commentators were seen talking about Ranveer Singh's stardom. The event had seen comedians Tiffany Haddish, Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and Quavo, but Ranveer stayed the centre of attraction for many.

    On multiple occasions during the match, the commentators was seen talking about Ranveer’s 38.4 million followers on Instagram “You hear the crowd, that’s for Ranveer Singh," said a commentator while adding, “He has 38.4 million followers on Instagram. He has fans here. It’s like rockstar status!" The different commentator said, “Oh it was crazy. I haven’t seen anything like that. Like I said never seen anything like it."

    Ranveer’s fans also were at the event in large numbers and cheered for him with ‘Apna Time Aayega’ chants from Gully Boy's famous lines. The actor acknowledged the chants by making gestures from the court.

    Sharing two videos of Ranveer Singh from the game, one fan wrote, “Ranveer Singh dhamakedar entry at NBA All-Star Weekend Games 2022. Anchor praising Ranveer during match.”

    One fan commented on the pictures, “Wow my favourite game.” Another one said, “Rock it like you rock Deepika's world.” A fan also called Ranveer a “trend-setter." A fan commented, “Never in my life, I thought of seeing something like this. Ranveer playing with MGK and Jimmie. Damn.”

    Ranveer had earlier attended NBA All-Star in Toronto back in 2016, where he sat courtside at the game. Singh later signed as the brand ambassador for NBA in India last year.

