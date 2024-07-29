Ranbir Kapoor trolled for claiming he believes in Sanatana Dharam, netizens say 'beef eater can't be sanatani'

Ranbir Kapoor in an interview stated that he expresses appreciation to God every day and that he has delved 'very deeply' into Sanatana Dharam in the previous several years.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines for claiming that he believes in Sanatana Dharam. In one of his most recent interviews, Ranbir stated that he expresses appreciation to God every day and that he has delved 'very deeply' into Sanatana Dharam in the previous several years. However, netizens savagely mocked him for his comment.

Movie based on #ShriRam bhagavan is going to be release soon and Ranbir Kapoor is going to play role of Shree Ram .so it's so obvious that he has to start chanting about sanatan and all otherwise he know well about boycott trend.



Soon after his video aired, netizens reminded him of an old interview in which he said that he consumes beef. Others have said that he is making such comments to 'promote' his upcoming film, in which he will play Lord Ram.

In October 2023, it was announced that Ranbir had given up booze and meat for Nitesh Tiwari's next film 'Ramayan'. He is from the Punjabi Kapoor family and has spoken about his love of food numerous times. However, in 2011, on a television show with Kunal Vijayakar, Ranbir stated that he enjoys eating beef and refers to himself as a "big beef fan". Ranbir was barred from entering a temple in Ujjain by Bajrang Dal militants in 2022 after making a beef comment. The video resurfaced on social media a few months later, when it was speculated that Ranbir may play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's next Ramayan.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in the film 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He then has 'Ramayan' with Sai Pallavi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' with actress-wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir Kapoor is an Indian actor best recognized for his performances in Hindi-language films. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Hindi films and has been on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2012. He has received various honors, including seven Filmfare honors. He is married to actress Alia Bhatt and they have a daughter Raha Kapoor.

