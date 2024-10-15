Ranbir Kapoor's new look unveiled: Fans guess Dhoom 4 or Animal Park

The last time we saw Ranbir was in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which ended up becoming a huge hit. Next up for fans is Ranbir in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

After revealing his newest look, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's fans are enamored and are left wondering if Ranbir's new style is for Dhoom 4. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim posted pictures of it on social media.

Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram and posted stunning pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, showcasing his new look. The caption read, "Hotness Alert !!! Ranbir Kapoor" He has a crisp appearance and short, sleek hair in the photos. He has a light beard and is shown with black sunglasses and a black shirt.

Ranbir's short, sleek hair is the main emphasis of the first photo, which features his side profile. The second photo is a close-up of the same face. He is pictured posing alongside Aalim in the third picture. Ranbir can be seen nodding in agreement with Aalim's work.

Several fans are now speculating that the new look is for his upcoming projects Dhoom 4 and Animal Park. One user wrote, "Handsomeness on another level," complimenting the actor.

Another user wrote, "Is it for Dhoom reloaded," speculating that if the new look is for the popular Dhoom franchise upcoming movie.

Dhoom 4, one of the largest Bollywood series, is reportedly in talks for the actor to star in. Ranbir will play the lead in Dhoom 4, his 25th movie as an actor, according to a recent Pinkvilla report. Currently, Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films is working on the film, which is set to be a reboot.

The report reads, “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy.”

According to the rumor, Dhoom 4 will not feature any of the previous cast members from the franchise. In earlier installments, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra returned to their respective roles.

The last time we saw Ranbir was in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which ended up becoming a huge hit. Next up for fans is Ranbir in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He also has Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. There are plans to make Animal Park, the follow-up to Animal.

