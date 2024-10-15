Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor's new look unveiled: Fans guess Dhoom 4 or Animal Park

    The last time we saw Ranbir was in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which ended up becoming a huge hit. Next up for fans is Ranbir in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

    Ranbir Kapoor's new look unveiled: Fans guess Dhoom 4 or Animal Park RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    After revealing his newest look, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's fans are enamored and are left wondering if Ranbir's new style is for Dhoom 4. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim posted pictures of it on social media.

    Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram and posted stunning pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, showcasing his new look. The caption read, "Hotness Alert !!! Ranbir Kapoor" He has a crisp appearance and short, sleek hair in the photos. He has a light beard and is shown with black sunglasses and a black shirt.

    Ranbir's short, sleek hair is the main emphasis of the first photo, which features his side profile. The second photo is a close-up of the same face. He is pictured posing alongside Aalim in the third picture. Ranbir can be seen nodding in agreement with Aalim's work.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

     

    Several fans are now speculating that the new look is for his upcoming projects Dhoom 4 and Animal Park. One user wrote, "Handsomeness on another level," complimenting the actor. 

    Another user wrote, "Is it for Dhoom reloaded," speculating that if the new look is for the popular Dhoom franchise upcoming movie. 

    Dhoom 4, one of the largest Bollywood series, is reportedly in talks for the actor to star in. Ranbir will play the lead in Dhoom 4, his 25th movie as an actor, according to a recent Pinkvilla report. Currently, Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films is working on the film, which is set to be a reboot.

    The report reads, “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy.”

    According to the rumor, Dhoom 4 will not feature any of the previous cast members from the franchise. In earlier installments, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra returned to their respective roles.

    The last time we saw Ranbir was in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which ended up becoming a huge hit. Next up for fans is Ranbir in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He also has Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. There are plans to make Animal Park, the follow-up to Animal.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with co-contestant says, 'Ungli tod dunga..' NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with Vivian Dsena says, 'Ungli tod dunga..'

    Devara Part 1' OTT release: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan starrer to release on Netflix; check date here ATG

    'Devara Part 1' OTT release: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan starrer to release on Netflix; check date here

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM dmn

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM

    Rashmika Mandanna named cyber safety ambassador following deepfake incident RTM

    Rashmika Mandanna named cyber safety ambassador following deepfake incident

    Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan shares his journey as Hrithik Roshan's mind coach- Here's what he revealed NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan shares his journey as Hrithik Roshan’s mind coach—Here’s what he revealed

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with co-contestant says, 'Ungli tod dunga..' NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with Vivian Dsena says, 'Ungli tod dunga..'

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode snt

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode

    Jeera ginger tea: 5 amazing health benefits dmn

    Jeera ginger tea: 5 amazing health benefits

    Tips and tricks for smooth and silky hair vkp

    Tips and tricks for smooth, silky hair

    Can Dengue fever be cured with Goat milk Read this vkp

    Can Dengue fever be cured with Goat milk? Read this

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon