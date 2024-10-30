Prominent Malayalam film editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead in Kochi

Nishadh Yusuf, a renowned film editor from Harippad, resided in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, with his wife and two children. He transitioned into the film industry after working as a video editor at Asianet News.
 

Prominent Malayalam film editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead at his residence in Kochi
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

Kochi: The Malayalam cinema industry was taken aback this morning by the news of the death of film editor Nishadh Yusuf, who was at the height of his career. Yusuf (43) was found dead in his flat in Panampilly Nagar in Kochi at around 2 am on Wednesday.

Nishadh Yusuf was known for his contributions to several hit films, such as Thallumaala, Unda, One, and Saudi Vellakka. He was also involved in editing the highly anticipated projects featuring Tharun Moorthy with Mohanlal, as well as Mammootty’s Bazooka. In 2022, Nishad received the State Award for Best Editor for his outstanding work on Thallumaala.

He was currently editing "Kanguva," a film that Indian cinema has been looking forward to. Just recently, he posted photos on his social media from the Chennai audio release event of a film featuring actor Suriya, where he was seen alongside him. Kanguva is slated to release on November 14. 

Nishadh Yusuf, hailing from Haripad, was residing in a flat in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, with his wife and two children. After working as a video editor at Asianet News, he entered the film industry. His untimely demise has prompted tributes from many prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry. The body has been shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital following police procedures.

