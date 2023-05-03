Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mimic Doja Cat's MEOW interview from Met Gala 2023; watch this funny video

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas appeared in a hilarious video where the former mimicked Doja Cat's meow interview, who talked like a cat at the Met Gala.

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mimic Doja Cat's MEOW interview from Met Gala 2023; watch this funny video RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 3, 2023, 7:57 AM IST

    The Met Gala 2023 is making a huge sensation as celebrities worldwide have dominated the red carpet with their exceptional style game. This year's theme honours iconic fashion innovator Karl Lagerfeld and many have recreated, reinterpreted, and incorporated his particular style into their outfit. Doja Cat, a rapper, took it a step further by dressing up like the designer's beloved white Burmese cat, Choupette. Her brief media contact is captured in a viral video from the occasion, indicating that the singer completely embraced and understood the task.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

    Singer Doja Cat's Met Gala 2023 presence has generated a lot of attention. Aside from her elaborate costume, the rapper responded to media questions in a feline fashion, with "meows" being her go-to response. 

     

    Doja Cat responded "Meow" three times when asked about her inspiration for the style. Finally, when asked who she looks forward to seeing inside the famous event, she replied, 'Meow'; her followers thought the encounter humorous and spread it extensively on social media. Look at it this way:

    In this cute video, famous couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra vibed with Doja Cat's feline energy. With the classic interview playing in the background, Priyanka Chopra impersonated Doja Cat while her husband played the interviewer. The amazing lip-sync footage, which was first shared on TikTok, has now gone viral on other social media sites. You can watch it here:

    Doja Cat chose a stunning Oscar de la Renta costume to pay tribute to Lagerfeld's cat. The sparkling backless mermaid gown that accentuated her curves with a cat-eared hood. To boost her out-of-the-box option, the Woman singer applied feline-friendly prosthetics to her face as well as clawlike nail extensions. Her backless gown flowed into a white feathery train finished with a stunning diamond tiara and matching arm cuff.

    The video was shared on one of their fan pages, and fans loved it. A fan commented on the video, “I love NPJ!!” Another wrote "LMAO". Many reacted to it with laughing emojis in the comments section.

    Meanwhile, at the Met Gala, Priyanka and Nick Jonas wore matching Valentino gowns. Priyanka chose a black strapless gown with a large bow at the waist and a thigh-high slit. She accessorised her gown with Valentino platform heels. 

    The standout element for the ensemble was a two-toned (black-and-white) long, ruffle-lined cloak with a trail, which was a nod to the late German fashion designer's aesthetic. She accessorised with a handmade Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond piece. Nick accompanied her, wearing a black leather suit jacket draped over a white shirt and a black tie studded with diamonds.


     

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 7:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Haq Se Single to Family Tandoncies: Watch these 8 comedy specials by prominent stand-up stars arb

    From Haq Se Single to Family Tandoncies: Watch these 8 comedy specials by prominent stand-up stars

    Is Sreenivas Bellamkonda dating Rashmika Mandanna? Here's what actor said ADC

    Is Sreenivas Bellamkonda dating Rashmika Mandanna? Here's what actor said

    Chatrapathi trailer out: Sreenivas Bellamkonda's Bollywood debut with Nushrratt Bharuccha is action packed ADC

    Chatrapathi trailer out: Sreenivas Bellamkonda's Bollywood debut with Nushrratt Bharuccha is action packed

    Are Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting engaged? Know details vma

    Are Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting engaged? Know details

    AR Rahmans live concert in Pune stopped midway by police, know reason here ADC

    AR Rahman's live concert in Pune stopped midway by police, know reason here

    Recent Stories

    World Asthma Day 2023: 4 yoga exercises that patients can do easily vma

    World Asthma Day 2023: 4 yoga exercises that patients can do easily

    Summer Workout Tips: 8 things to remember while exercising in the heat ADC

    Summer Workout Tips: 8 things to remember while exercising in the heat

    World Asthma Day 2023: 'Care for all' is this year's GINA theme MSW

    World Asthma Day 2023: 'Care for all' is this year's GINA theme

    Daily Horoscope for May 3 2023 Aries Gemini Libra Leo Virgo Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 3, 2023: Good day for Aries, health of Cancer may be affected & more

    Numerology Prediction for May 3 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon