Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mimic Doja Cat's MEOW interview from Met Gala 2023; watch this funny video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas appeared in a hilarious video where the former mimicked Doja Cat's meow interview, who talked like a cat at the Met Gala.

The Met Gala 2023 is making a huge sensation as celebrities worldwide have dominated the red carpet with their exceptional style game. This year's theme honours iconic fashion innovator Karl Lagerfeld and many have recreated, reinterpreted, and incorporated his particular style into their outfit. Doja Cat, a rapper, took it a step further by dressing up like the designer's beloved white Burmese cat, Choupette. Her brief media contact is captured in a viral video from the occasion, indicating that the singer completely embraced and understood the task.

Singer Doja Cat's Met Gala 2023 presence has generated a lot of attention. Aside from her elaborate costume, the rapper responded to media questions in a feline fashion, with "meows" being her go-to response.

Doja Cat responded "Meow" three times when asked about her inspiration for the style. Finally, when asked who she looks forward to seeing inside the famous event, she replied, 'Meow'; her followers thought the encounter humorous and spread it extensively on social media. Look at it this way:

In this cute video, famous couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra vibed with Doja Cat's feline energy. With the classic interview playing in the background, Priyanka Chopra impersonated Doja Cat while her husband played the interviewer. The amazing lip-sync footage, which was first shared on TikTok, has now gone viral on other social media sites. You can watch it here:

Doja Cat chose a stunning Oscar de la Renta costume to pay tribute to Lagerfeld's cat. The sparkling backless mermaid gown that accentuated her curves with a cat-eared hood. To boost her out-of-the-box option, the Woman singer applied feline-friendly prosthetics to her face as well as clawlike nail extensions. Her backless gown flowed into a white feathery train finished with a stunning diamond tiara and matching arm cuff.

The video was shared on one of their fan pages, and fans loved it. A fan commented on the video, “I love NPJ!!” Another wrote "LMAO". Many reacted to it with laughing emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, at the Met Gala, Priyanka and Nick Jonas wore matching Valentino gowns. Priyanka chose a black strapless gown with a large bow at the waist and a thigh-high slit. She accessorised her gown with Valentino platform heels.

The standout element for the ensemble was a two-toned (black-and-white) long, ruffle-lined cloak with a trail, which was a nod to the late German fashion designer's aesthetic. She accessorised with a handmade Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond piece. Nick accompanied her, wearing a black leather suit jacket draped over a white shirt and a black tie studded with diamonds.



