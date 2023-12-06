Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Premam co-stars Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi to reunite after 8 years? Here's what we know

    The Malayalam movie Premam, co-starring Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi, is set to reunite after 8 years.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    The Malayalam movie Premam was released in 2015 and was a huge hit at the box office. The movie stars Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The combo between them was much appreciated by the audience. Now, the combo is set to reunite in another movie directed by Alphones Puthren after 8 years.

    The details of the movie will be out soon in the coming days. Indian actress and dancer Sai Pallavi holds immense popularity among Malayalees. She debuted in 2008 with the Tamil film "Dham Dhoom." Alphonse Puthren introduced her to Malayalam cinema through "Premam," a film he wrote and directed. Sai Pallavi quickly earned a special place in the hearts of Malayalam audiences with her debut in the industry.

    Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Varshangalkku Shesham'. The shooting of the movie started on October 26. Along with Pranav and Dhyan, the film stars Aju Varghese, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Nitha Pillai, Arjun Lal, Nikhil Nair, and Nivin Pauly. The film is produced by Vysakh Subramaniam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas. He was also the maker of the Hridayam. The film, which also stars Vineeth Srinivasan in a role, is also his sixth directorial film. It is reported that the film will be released around 2024.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 1:11 PM IST
