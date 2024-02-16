Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamita starrer starrer mints over Rs 21 crore in 7 days

    The Malayalam romantic-comedy movie 'Premalu' hit theatres on February 9. The movie is directed by Girish AD and the reviews of the movie is out now. Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju played the lead roles in the movie. The collection report of the movie is out now.

     

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamita starrer starrer mints over Rs 21 crore in 7 days rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    The Malayalam movie 'Premalu' starring Naslen and Mamita is getting a good response from the audience. Despite being a low-budget film, Premalu managed to collect good at the global box office. The movie has earned around Rs 14 crore from Kerala alone. According to the box-office report, the collection of Premalu has not decreased despite the arrival of Mammootty's Bramayugam.

    According to the report of prominent trade analyst Sacnik, Premalu earned more than Rs 1.40 crore in India last day. The movie is directed by Girish AD and stars Shyam Mohan, Akhila Bhargawan, and Sangeet Pratap in the lead roles along with Naslen and Mamita.

    The movie revolves around the love story of Sachin, who finds himself between two partners. The trailer of the movie was released on February 1. The trailer depicts Sachin's instant infatuation with Reenu after encountering her at a wedding. Determined to pursue his feelings, Sachin follows Reenu to Hyderabad, where she is employed at an IT firm. However, their budding romance hits a roadblock when Sachin learns that Reenu is already involved in a relationship with someone he perceives as superior to himself. This revelation complicates their love story and introduces challenges that they must confront and overcome 
     

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris RBA

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he refused the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' for THIS reason RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he refused the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' for THIS reason

    Thundu REVIEW: Will Biju Menon's comedy film be able to impress his fans? Read this RBA

    Thundu REVIEW: Will Biju Menon's comedy film be able to impress his fans? Read this

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this RBA

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this

    Shaktimaan Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025 RBA

    'Shaktimaan': Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Adil Rashid: Top 10 performances by the leg-spinner osf

    Happy Birthday Adil Rashid: Top 10 performances by the leg-spinner

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Government allocates Rs 393 crore for minority welfare vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Government allocates Rs 393 crore for minority welfare

    Farmers protest 2.0: Elderly farmer protesting at Shambhu border dies of heart attack AJR

    Farmers protest 2.0: Elderly farmer protesting at Shambhu border dies of heart attack

    Poacher screening: Kartik Aaryan, Radhika Apte grace the event in their best attires RKK

    'Poacher screening': Kartik Aaryan, Radhika Apte grace the event in their best attires

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris RBA

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon