Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamita starrer starrer mints over Rs 21 crore in 7 days

The Malayalam romantic-comedy movie 'Premalu' hit theatres on February 9. The movie is directed by Girish AD and the reviews of the movie is out now. Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju played the lead roles in the movie. The collection report of the movie is out now.

The Malayalam movie 'Premalu' starring Naslen and Mamita is getting a good response from the audience. Despite being a low-budget film, Premalu managed to collect good at the global box office. The movie has earned around Rs 14 crore from Kerala alone. According to the box-office report, the collection of Premalu has not decreased despite the arrival of Mammootty's Bramayugam.

According to the report of prominent trade analyst Sacnik, Premalu earned more than Rs 1.40 crore in India last day. The movie is directed by Girish AD and stars Shyam Mohan, Akhila Bhargawan, and Sangeet Pratap in the lead roles along with Naslen and Mamita.

The movie revolves around the love story of Sachin, who finds himself between two partners. The trailer of the movie was released on February 1. The trailer depicts Sachin's instant infatuation with Reenu after encountering her at a wedding. Determined to pursue his feelings, Sachin follows Reenu to Hyderabad, where she is employed at an IT firm. However, their budding romance hits a roadblock when Sachin learns that Reenu is already involved in a relationship with someone he perceives as superior to himself. This revelation complicates their love story and introduces challenges that they must confront and overcome

